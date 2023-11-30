Plano Cracks Down on Illicit Massage Parlors

The city government, in partnership with the Plano Police Department, filed a petition in district court to investigate potential violations at a massage parlor called Tennyson Wellness Center at 6541 Preston Road, Suite 200. The business and its owner are believed to be engaged in illicit activities, including prostitution and indecent assault.
The police department, which did not respond to a request for comment, has previously investigated and made arrests at Tennyson Wellness Center, but the business has continued to operate. As a result, the petition was filed on Nov. 27.
According to the petition, Tennyson Wellness Center is accused of selling vulnerable women’s bodies and receiving demeaning reviews of the women’s physical attributes and sexual services. Tennyson Wellness Center sits in a business complex shared by medical and dental offices, as well as other legitimate businesses.
“Appearing on the outside to blend in with legitimate health-care providers, Tennyson Wellness Center is little more than a front for criminal activity, in close proximity to lawful medical providers frequented by the unsuspecting public, including children,” the petition stated.
Information sent out by the Plano Police Department alleges that customers of Tennyson's prostitution services have gone online to provide graphic descriptions of sexual acts conducted at the massage parlor, with some of the review sites requiring membership fees to contribute.
“Those who frequent Tennyson Wellness Center for the purchase of vulnerable women’s bodies brag in anonymity and share reviews of the sex crimes for sale,” the petition says. “The online reviews of women being purchased at Tennyson Wellness Center contain demeaning evaluations of their bodies, including breast size, ‘ass rating,’ and pubic area. The women are given ‘service ratings,’ like twisted Yelp reviews from those deviants who purchase their bodies in this self-described ‘medical center.’”
One reviewer wrote of an employee: “Taller Asian, nice ass, some boob, kind of a horsey mouth. Toothie. Not unattractive, but not attractive.”
The city says the establishment’s advertising and online presence appear salacious, with images of scantily clad employees and others pictured in provocative poses.
Before filing this civil action, the Plano Police Department responded to multiple complaints about Tennyson Wellness Center from people saying that massage therapists there inappropriately touched customers and offered sexual acts for money.
Last February, Plano Police arrested an employee at Tennyson Wellness Center for engaging in prostitution there. The next month, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation conducted an inspection on the place and found it had not been maintaining the required state records. Finger condoms were also found on the premises during the inspection. Months later, in September, another employee was charged with indecent assault and arrested at Tennyson Wellness Center.
The Observer called the Tennyson Wellness Center for a comment from the owner, but someone claiming to be an employee answered the phone and said the owner was not there. However, NBCDFW was able to speak to the owner, Diana Zhang, who blamed the illicit activity on employees. She told the news station that all the employees had to sign agreements when they were hired that said they would not offer sex acts at work. She said employees “made mistakes.”
This isn’t Plano’s first run-in with prostitution-related problems. Earlier this year, Plano and Dallas police discovered a prostitution ring operating out of a short-term rental and arrested 23 people who were involved, according to The Dallas Morning News. The city of Dallas has also had its own problems with illicit massage parlors. Between 2019 and 2022, the Dallas Police Department arrested 38 people and provided resources to 50 victims through its investigations into massage businesses.
While Plano is taking only civil action against the Tennyson Wellness Center, officials say arrests have been made at several other businesses this year for sexual offenses. The city says it won’t hesitate to take similar civil action against these establishments.