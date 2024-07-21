Local Reaction: President Biden Drops Out of Race, 'Shakes Up' Presidential Election

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," the statement read. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."
Chatter related to the possibility of Biden stepping away largely began after the June 27 debate with Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump. To his critics, as well as a large number of Democrats who had long supported the president, Biden's shaky performance suggested he would have a hard time defeating Trump for the second election in a row.
Matthew Wilson, a political scientist at Southern Methodist University, sees the decision by Biden as a chance for the Dems to reset the way this unique election season has looked so far.
"Biden's withdrawal shakes up what has been simultaneously a tumultuous but very stable race," Wilson told the Observer on Sunday. "Despite felony convictions, an assassination attempt and an historically awful debate performance by President Biden, Trump has consistently held a small but steady lead. This move gives the Democrats a chance to disrupt that dynamic."
It's been over 50 years since a president opted to not run for reelection, when Lyndon Johnson declined to run in 1968. (Fun fact: The 1968 Democratic National Convention was held in Chicago and marked by historic riots, violence and head-busting Chicago cops. The upcoming one, scheduled to start Aug. 19, will take place in ... Chicago.)
Dallas U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, one of Biden's loudest supporters who consistently spoke out in favor of him staying in the race, immediately took to X to react to the news.
"Well I hope the geniuses that pushed the most consequential President of our lifetime out, have a plan," she tweeted in part. "WHO in the hell couldn’t sell the MF Accomplishments & win over a 34 time convicted Felon who isn’t even allowed to operate businesses in the state of NY (and therefore should automatically be disallowed from say running the country) & his ENTIRE team IS project 2025?! Joe wasn’t the problem… dems were."
In his announcement, Biden threw his support behind his vice president, Kamala Harris. For his part, Texas Governor Greg Abbott took the chance to do a bit of grave dancing while also taking aim at the current VP.
“Joe Biden has now endorsed and fully supports his “Borders Czar” Kamala Harris to be the Democrat candidate for president,” he posted on X. “I think I will need to triple the border wall, razor wire barriers and National Guard on the border.”
Strangely, Abbott followed that post up with another, apparently endorsing Harris to take the office right away: "If Biden is unfit to run FOR the presidency, he is unfit to run THE presidency. American security is at risk both at home and abroad. A change in the oval office is essential – immediately – to ensure the safety of Americans and the security of our country."
Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua also is ready to support Harris. On Sunday, wrote "Democrats, this is not the time for infighting, this is the time to do everything necessary to beat Donald Trump in November. It’s a hell of a time to be a delegate for our state, I look forward to roll call voting for @KamalaHarris on August 7th and supporting Madam Vice President in Chicago at the Democratic Convention."
Colin Allred, the U.S. congressman running to unseat Ted Cruz from the Senate, is arguably one of the biggest examples of someone who could be impacted by this change at the top of the Democratic ticket, tweeted his support of Biden’s decision on Sunday.
I thank President @JoeBiden for his service and his willingness to put country before self. It’s something we need more of in our politics,” he posted. “My sincere hope is that this moment brings our nation one step closer to healing, uniting and fixing our broken politics.”
In his statement, Biden wrote that he would address the nation at a later date.