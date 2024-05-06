 Report: Immigrants Contribute Billions to Dallas Economy | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Report: Immigrants Contribute Billions to Dallas Economy

Immigrants accounted for 23.2% of the total population in Dallas and their households earned $10.7 billion in income in 2022, according to a new report.
May 6, 2024
The immigrant share of workers was highest in industries such as construction, manufacturing and hospitality, according to a report from the American Immigration Council.
The immigrant share of workers was highest in industries such as construction, manufacturing and hospitality, according to a report from the American Immigration Council. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
The nearly 300,000 immigrants in the city of Dallas add much to the local economy, a new report from the American Immigration Council has found.

The report was prepared in partnership with the city of Dallas and uses data from the American Community Survey, an annual study that provides communities with new data to plan for investments and services.

“I think some of the best key findings are the importance of immigrants, especially in the job and labor areas,” Steven Hubbard, a senior data scientist with the American Immigration Council, said of the report. “There are a lot of jobs [that] are needing workers, and immigrants often fulfill and step into those roles.”

In 2022, immigrants accounted for 23.2% of the population in Dallas. About 80% of them have lived in the city for more than five years. Nearly 42% of all Dallas residents spoke a language other than English at home.

Additionally, one-third of households in the city had at least one immigrant resident. Even though they make up only 23.2% of the total population, immigrants represent 28.4% of the city’s employed labor force. Also in 2022, immigrants were 34.5% more likely to be of working age than their U.S.-born counterparts. “The working age population of immigrants is much higher,” Hubbard said. 

“There are a lot of jobs who are needing workers, and immigrants often fulfill and step into those roles.” – Steven Hubbard, American Immigration Council

tweet this
Immigrants contribute billions in taxes and consumer spending. In 2022, immigrant households earned about $10.7 billion in income, of which $1.6 billion went to federal taxes and $900.6 million to state and local taxes. This left them $8.2 billion in spending power to be reinvested in local communities.

The American Immigration Council also highlighted the importance of immigrant students in the report. “We find this in lots of different cities, especially that have colleges and universities, international students played a critical role in helping also adding to the economy,” Hubbard said. “We often don’t think about that.”

The report found that immigrants are working in fast-growing industries and are creating their own businesses. “We often find that immigrants are highly involved in some of the technology, math and science areas,” Hubbard said. “Those are important to keeping the economy going, especially as we’re facing more AI jobs. … Having those workers and being a city that has a healthy tech industry is important.” Immigrants comprised 26.4% of STEM workers, 63.2% of construction workers and 39.6% of manufacturing workers in 2022. They also made up 38.9% of business owners in the city. “Immigrants are often working and become entrepreneurs,” Hubbard said.

He added there’s often a misconception that immigrants are a burden on social services, but this report shows that’s just not true. Only 15.8% of immigrants in the city received Medicare and Medicaid, whereas 32.7% of the U.S. born population in the city received those same services.

“So, far less immigrants, of course, are using Medicare and Medicaid, but they contribute quite a bit to those areas,” Hubbard said.

Immigrants also contributed $1.1 billion to Social Security and $274.5 million to Medicare in 2022.

“Some of those immigrants may not receive those benefits,” he said. “So, I think that’s important, that misconception that they aren’t paying taxes or they’re just using services without paying taxes, but they add a lot to the spending power and the tax contributions to the city of Dallas.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jacob Vaughn is a Staff Writer for the Dallas Observer where he primarily covers local news and cannabis. Jacob freelanced for the Observer beginning in March 2018 before joining the staff full-time in June 2020. He was also the Clubs Editor from August 2019 to June 2020. Before the Observer, Jacob freelanced for the Local Profile and worked as the editor-in-chief of Dallas College’s Brookhaven Campus newspaper, The Brookhaven Courier. In 2021, Jacob appeared on CBS News to speak about the Conservative Political Action Conference. He was also interviewed by NPR affiliate KTTZ about national and state cannabis laws.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn
Conflict of Interest? Rowlett Resident Accuses City Council Member of Corruption

Crime

Conflict of Interest? Rowlett Resident Accuses City Council Member of Corruption

By Jacob Vaughn
UPDATED: Lewisville, Collin County Police Cancel Classes With Rogue Police Training Company

Crime

UPDATED: Lewisville, Collin County Police Cancel Classes With Rogue Police Training Company

By Kelly Dearmore
What Could Ken Paxton's Bank Bans Mean for the Dallas Bond?

Politics

What Could Ken Paxton's Bank Bans Mean for the Dallas Bond?

By Emma Ruby
Travelers to Italy, Mexico Likely To See Higher Prices as Dallas Airlines Cut Flights

Transportation

Travelers to Italy, Mexico Likely To See Higher Prices as Dallas Airlines Cut Flights

By Emma Ruby
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation