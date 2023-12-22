Giddyup, Congress: 227,000 Texas Moms and Babies Could Soon Lose Nutrition Help

That’s because the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — often referred to as “WIC” — is feeling quite the pinch, according to a recent report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Lawmakers have yet to provide the necessary boost in funding.
Advocates say that more money is needed to ensure that young kids receive adequate nutrition during a crucial stage in their development. If Congress doesn’t step up, roughly 2 million children and parents nationwide could be turned away by September.
“The Republican dysfunction we’ve endured this year has real-world consequences,” U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett told the Observer via email. “Because the House GOP has decided to cave to the extreme demands of their rightmost flank rather than work in a bipartisan way with Democrats, the only government funding bills Speaker [Mike] Johnson can pass on the floor contain cruel and counterproductive cuts to essential programs American families rely upon.”
A key component of the nation’s social safety net, WIC offers support with breastfeeding, plus nutrition aid like formula. Around half of all U.S.-born babies benefit from such assistance, according to the country’s agriculture department.
But House Republicans have eyed slashing funding for the program as part of their broader push to whittle down federal spending, Politico reported in late November. Since its creation in 1972 as a pilot program, WIC funding has historically attracted support from both sides of the aisle.
“It’s like we’re on the train tracks and I see a train coming,” Washington state WIC Director Paul Throne told Politico. “We know that costs are continuing to rise and we’re not getting relief. And so the train has not hit us yet, but we can see it coming.”
WIC could see a $1 billion shortfall if additional funding isn’t approved, according to CBPP’s report. Texas would be home to the second-highest number of eligible people rejected, behind only California, where 288,000 could lose access. The program has enjoyed full funding from Congress for more than a quarter-century.
Crockett pointed out that we’re already months into fiscal year 2024. The consequences of not receiving full funding could be vast, with thousands upon thousands of Texas infants, children and women being placed on waitlists or denied access to food.
“If you want to talk about ways to reduce the deficit, Democrats are more than willing to have that conversation. We think those with means should pay their fair share,” Crockett continued. “MAGA Republicans, on the other hand, want to reduce the deficit on the backs of women, infants and children just trying to make ends meet. What we are seeing in Congress right now is heartless and it is shameful.”
Also worth noting: The impending crisis would disproportionately hurt Black and Hispanic families, according to the CBPP report. Communities of color have already struggled to overcome barriers to education, housing and employment opportunities, as well as other types of discrimination. Because of this, they endure more economic hardship and may be more likely to need help from WIC.
Dallas’ WIC program has supported new moms, pregnant women and young kids for more than 35 years, according to the city’s website. It serves more than 75,000 people per month throughout 16 clinics countywide.
But soaring food costs and a spike in participation have put a strain on WIC, said Jessica Galleshaw, director of Dallas’ Office of Community Care, which oversees the program. The overall budget needs to be funded at a higher level to keep serving each eligible person who asks for help.
Study after study has demonstrated the program’s lasting benefits, such as fewer instances of low birth weight and better maternal health outcomes, she said. On top of that, it aids in readying children for school and has been linked to improved academic achievement.
“There's a long list of proven outcomes from WIC that go beyond bellies being full,” Galleshaw said, adding that her office never wants to be forced to turn away people in need. “We're hopeful that this program will continue to receive the bipartisan support it's gotten for over 50 years and continue to be a cornerstone in public health and family support in our country.”
Beyond providing access to healthy foods, WIC’s value also lies in supporting young families’ health and development, said Alethea Borrego, program administrator for the city’s WIC program. In Dallas, the program has received testimonies from many families who are able to try out vegetables and fruits that they normally wouldn’t have.
Borrego explained that WIC is “more than just a hunger-prevention program.” It also plays a major role in childhood cognitive development. The program helps to support parents in areas like breastfeeding and nutrition education, so it’s as though “we’re part of their village,” she said.
“Every family, every parent that comes in our doors are in search for their child's safety and their child's future,” Borrego said. “And so we want to make sure that those things happen: that their children are fed and that they are nourished, and that they are healthy and ready to learn in the future.”