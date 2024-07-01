 Texas Camping Ban In Line With Supreme Court Ruling | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dallas Says Its Illegal To Sleep While Homeless, Supreme Court Agrees

A law signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allows for fines up to $500 for sleeping in a public space.
July 1, 2024
The Supreme Court's ruling sided with a statewide camping ban signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021.
The Supreme Court's ruling sided with a statewide camping ban signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021. Jacob Vaughn
Share this:

A Supreme Court ruling made last week grants municipalities the right to criminalize sleeping in public, confirming Texas’ statewide camping ban and affirming what has been a controversial policy in Dallas since its implementation in the '90s.

The ruling was split along ideological lines, with the conservative majority opinion stating that an ordinance enacted in an Oregon town making sleeping in public a fineable offense is constitutional. The ordinance allows an individual to be fined even if shelter space is at capacity. In the dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the decision “unconscionable,” due to the  “biological necessity” of sleep.

Advocates who work in the housing and homelessness sphere believe the ruling will do little to aid unhoused individuals.


“[The] ruling does nothing to support our community to resolve homelessness,” Sarah Kahn, CEO of the North Texas branch of Housing Forward, said in a statement. “We will remain laser focused on strategies that provide meaningful solutions – those that end homelessness for our neighbors and address public health crises on our streets.”


While Dallas has made some recent gains in reducing the number of homeless individuals on its streets — last month, several federal agencies declared Dallas and Collin counties have “effectively ended” veteran homelessnessnationwide data shows tens of thousands more individuals were homeless in 2023 than in 2022.


In Dallas, crackdowns on sleeping outdoors and homeless encampments have historically been fueled by higher populations of homeless individuals.


Since 1995, Dallas Police have doled out thousands of tickets to individuals caught sleeping on the city’s streets or in its parks. When we checked in 2015, the punishment for sleeping outside was a $146 ticket. The Dallas Police Department could not be immediately reached to verify the current ticket cost, but a statewide ban on sleeping in pubic put into place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 allows for tickets up to $500. 


The department also did not respond to the Observer’s inquiry into how seriously the ban is being enforced, but a 2021 statement released by Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned failing to enforce the law would result in “costly litigation and a loss of state grant funds.”


City Council member Chad West, who sits on Dallas’ Housing and Homeless Solutions Committee, told the Observer he is “appalled” by the Supreme Court’s decision. He feels the ruling is a “failure to understand the root of the problem or political implications” of criminalizing homelessness. 


“In a time when our nation should be banding together to address the lack of housing, we’re instead penalizing and incarcerating individuals who don’t have safety nets in place when they lose their homes,” West said. 


He believes the decision “opens a dangerous door” by shifting the burden and cost of homelessness to law enforcement, rather than encouraging cities to explore affordable housing options, fund shelters and invest in resources for the homeless. 


Mandy Chapman Semple, whose firm consults with cities on homelessness solutions, said she expects the Supreme Court’s ruling to result in an “onslaught” of laws criminalizing public sleeping in states that did not already have them. 


“[Dallas and Houston] are proving that it is rehousing with the services people need to stabilize and recover, not criminalization, that reduces unsheltered homelessness,” Semple said in a statement. “We cannot enforce our way out of this crisis, but we can meet this moment. No one should have to sleep outside.”



BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
Contact: Emma Ruby
A Parker County Teen Confessed to Murdering His Family, and It's Really Disturbing

Crime

A Parker County Teen Confessed to Murdering His Family, and It's Really Disturbing

By Eric Nicholson
Diamond Shruumz Mushroom Edibles Sold in Texas Recalled

Drugs

Diamond Shruumz Mushroom Edibles Sold in Texas Recalled

By Jacob Vaughn
Mansfield ISD Staff Will Notify Parents if Their Kid Is Transgender

Education

Mansfield ISD Staff Will Notify Parents if Their Kid Is Transgender

By Jacob Vaughn
Texas Lawmakers Look To Crack Down on Child Sex Abusers

Crime

Texas Lawmakers Look To Crack Down on Child Sex Abusers

By Emma Ruby
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation