 3 Texas Cities Named Sweatiest in U.S. Here’s Where Dallas Ranked | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

3 Texas Cities Named Sweatiest in U.S. Here’s Where Dallas Ranked

You feel that? It's probably sweat. Lots of it.
July 31, 2024
Texas is tops when it comes to getting sweaty
Texas is tops when it comes to getting sweaty Thumbtack.com
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nearly 60 years ago, The Lovin’ Spoonful eloquently sang “Hot town, summer in the city / Back of my neck gettin' dirt and gritty.” According to a new study, it seems there’s a solid chance the ‘60s folk-rockers were singing about the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

According to home repair services app and website Thumbtack, DFW is the fourth-sweatiest city in America. Now, let’s look past the fact that Dallas and Fort Worth are in fact, two very different cities. None of us can argue that most of us here in North Texas go through multiple shirts a day once the temps start rising in May and June.

As silly as this particular set of rankings may sound to some, Dallasites will surely recognize this as serious business. And Thumbtack seems to have taken a pretty serious approach to its methodology for the report too. The site examined which of the top 40 metropolitan areas had the most requests for air conditioning-related projects in May and June 2024, while adjusting for population size, by ranking cities based on the number of project requests per capita.

And for any locals who might look down upon Austin, you either laugh at how the capital city was named as the sweatiest city in America, or you’re pissed off because Austin beat Dallas at something. We at least beat Houston, which came in ninth on the list. Is that a good thing or a bad? You decide.

“Austin topped the list of sweatiest cities in America, with temperatures in Texas reaching triple digits in May, one of the hottest Mays ever recorded,” the Thumbtack report stated. “With Dallas-Ft. Worth and Houston also topping the list, Texans have been diligent about trying to stay cool this summer. Temperatures have surged in the south — with both Atlanta and D.C. experiencing hotter than average temperatures.”

OK, so maybe The Lovin' Spoonful was singing about Texas as a whole. If Thumbtack can name Dallas-Fort Worth as a single city, then an oldies band can refer to a state as a city, too, the way we see it.

As Thumbtack is a home repair-centered website, it also listed the costs associated with living in such a sweaty city.

  • Central AC Installation or Replacement - $1,883-$7,621 (cost depends on size of home and complexity of system)
  • Central AC Repair or Maintenance - $221-$1,040
  • Fan Installation - $190-$447
  • Thermostat Installation or Repair - $104-$284
  • Window, Wall, or Portable AC Repair or Maintenance - $141-$260

Weather topics tend to dominate local headlines between Memorial Day and Labor Day each year, and 2024 has been no different. Although thankfully, things haven't been quite as sweltering this year. Such a reprieve hasn't kept Texas from leading the way in another significant category, however.

A recent study showed that the Lone Star State leads the nation in power outages. This is another realm where “leads the nation” could also just as easily be listed as “comes in last.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
Readers Respond: McKinney Residents Speak Out Against Mosque Plans

Religion

Readers Respond: McKinney Residents Speak Out Against Mosque Plans

By Kelly Dearmore
After Accusations of Misconduct, How Do Megachurches Move Forward?

Religion

After Accusations of Misconduct, How Do Megachurches Move Forward?

By Emma Ruby
In Texas, It's Hardest to Save Money in Dallas According to New Report

Housing

In Texas, It's Hardest to Save Money in Dallas According to New Report

By Jacob Vaughn
Is There a Future for the Belmont Hotel, or Only a Past?

Architecture & Design

Is There a Future for the Belmont Hotel, or Only a Past?

By Emma Ruby
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation