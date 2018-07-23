As Fetal Burial Trial Ends, Judge Warns State of Unintended Consequences

The latest trial in Texas' ongoing battle against women's personal autonomy wound down Friday afternoon, with the state arguing that it's in Texas' best interest that all tissue obtained from abortions and miscarriages in the state be cremated and buried. After a week of testimony, U.S. District Judge David Ezra was skeptical of the Texas Attorney General Office's claims and warned the state of the potential consequences of the law if it ever fully goes into effect.

Texas' fetal burial requirement is a piece of Senate Bill 8, the 2017 Texas Legislature's sweeping anti-abortion measure. It's one of two components of the bill — the second is a ban on the safest and most common method of second-trimester abortion — for which the state already has been sued.

Opponents of the law say that it places an unnecessary burden on both abortion providers and women seeking abortions. Providers face increased costs associated with the burials, assuming they can find a funeral home to carry them out. Women are, at the very least, forced into participating in a ceremony they might not want to be a part of.