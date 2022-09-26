Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

News

Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul Thinks Abortion Is a ‘D.C. Beltway Bubble Thing’

September 26, 2022 4:00AM

Protesters marched through Dallas after the Supreme Court decision this summer.
Protesters marched through Dallas after the Supreme Court decision this summer. Kate Pezzulli
U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican representing Texas’ 10th congressional district, went on Fox Friday to claim that abortion isn’t an issue most voters care about.

When Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked McCaul about the importance of the abortion debate ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, he gave a reply that caught a few people's attention.

“It’s just not an issue that really comes up a lot,” McCaul replied. “I think that’s more of a D.C. beltway bubble thing, and, you know, that’s really all the Democrats seem to have to talk about.”

He went on, “We’re talking about the real issues, the kitchen-table issues that Americans really care about, and that is how much does it cost to go to the grocery store, how much does it cost to fill my tank up with gas, um, the inflation that’s going on.”
Later that same day, the Democratic National Committee’s War Room posted the clip of McCaul’s comments on Twitter. “Tell that to the millions of women who can’t make their own health care decisions, or the 10-year old rape victims who Republicans want to force to give birth,” the post read.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that codified abortion a constitutional right. After the ruling, Texas implemented a ban on the procedure.

Still, most Texans support abortion rights in all or many cases, according to a slew of recent surveys. Of 2,000 Texans surveyed in a study released by the polling firm PerryUndem earlier this month, six in ten said abortion ought to be "available in all or most cases," while only 11% backed a complete ban on the procedure.

That poll also found that abortion is “a top-tier motivating issue” among many voters, including supporters of gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and women between the ages of 18 and 44.

In July, the Pew Research Center published a survey that found 62% of Americans thought abortion should be legal in all or most cases. More than half disagreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to toss out Roe v. Wade, that poll found.

Meanwhile, Democrats have ramped up campaigning on reproductive rights, hoping the Supreme Court’s decision will motivate voters to head to the ballot box in November.

On Thursday, O’Rourke described Texas’ abortion ban as “the most extreme” in the country, writing on Twitter that it “does not represent the people of Texas.”

Earlier this week, dozens of Democratic state lawmakers sent a letter to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) demanding the release of an overdue report containing data about pregnancy-related deaths.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
Contact: Patrick Strickland

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation