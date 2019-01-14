If Not for Trump, We'd All Be Talking About Governor Abbott's Tweets

Greg Abbott gets away with a lot.

He's a firebrand, far-right conservative in a state that's tilted significantly more liberal over the last five years. He didn't get much done during his first term — the state's property tax and school finance system are still in shambles — and, unlike his two predecessors in the governor's mansion, he isn't viewed as a rising star in the Republican Party.

Despite all that, Abbott remains popular. He won re-election in November by 13 points over former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, easily triumphing by the biggest margin in any statewide race. Abbott also doesn't get painted into the same "ain't Texas crazy" box as Attorney General Ken Paxton or Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller despite his having the same politics as the former and only a slightly less loopy social media presence than the latter.

Abbott's Twitter feed is filled with right-wing memes, breathless warnings about gangs and pronouncements that will never see the light of day as policy. It's like President Donald Trump Lite, which might explain why the governor rarely takes heat for tweets. He gets away with it because he isn't the worst offender in the room.

Last week, Abbott unleashed an insulting broadside against Houston Independent School District, leading us to take a spin through the rest of his Twitter history. Here's some of what you may have missed:

Abbott loves, loves, to tweet about crimes linked to gangs or gang members. If there's a provocative photo of a suspect, or a potential connection to undocumented immigrants, that's even better.

#JazmineBarnes— the innocent 7 year old girl gunned down in Houston appears to have been killed by a gang member. There are too many gangs in Houston. We must expand the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force in Houston to clean our streets of this trash and restore safety. #txlege https://t.co/WTqLHCmlps — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 9, 2019

Two MS-13 Gang Members Accused of shooting 16-year-old in Houston area. My plan to crack down on deadly gangs must pass this legislative session. #txlege https://t.co/CJBSWmSRsB — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 31, 2018

Horrific crimes like this is why Texas passed a ban on sanctuary city policies. We don’t want Texas to become a sanctuary for illegal immigrants like California. We insist on working with ICE to enforce the law & keep Texans safe. #txlege #ICE https://t.co/lw4Z6CoEZq — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 29, 2018

Abbott loves guns, especially when he can express that love with a meme.

As Congress debates guns remember this.... pic.twitter.com/Pc6WZf8jmW — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 23, 2016

He's also dead set on every red-blooded Texan owning one.

I'm EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let's pick up the pace Texans. @NRA https://t.co/Ry2GInbS1g — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 28, 2015

Here's how I celebrate signing a law that lowers the license to carry fee. #guns @NRA pic.twitter.com/eZbYd4jQIW — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 26, 2017

Abbott believes anything bad anyone says about abortion. Remember that time former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina regaled a debate audience with a story about video shot at a Planned Parenthood that showed "a fully formed fetus on the table, its heart beating, its legs kicking, while someone says, 'We have to keep it alive to harvest its brain'"? The video didn't exist, but Abbott was right there with the former HP CEO, tweeting along.

Carly killed it on the Character of a Country that allows abortions and baby parts harvesting. pic.twitter.com/UlGgVgpRzA #CNNDebate — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 17, 2015

Spreading lies about abortions on Twitter is just something Abbott does. He's made false claims about Texas Planned Parenthood's "harvesting baby body parts" and described the U.S.'s most common procedure for second-trimester abortions as "tearing babies limb from limb."

To end harvesting baby body parts I'm calling for tougher laws & more abortion restrictions. #txlege #tcot http://t.co/sAv3cYJbVn — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 28, 2015

Frequently, he links to anti-abortion activist sites like LifeNews.

Texas Gov. Signs Bill Banning Dismemberment Abortions Tearing Babies Limb From Limb. Keeping Texas #ProLife. #tcot https://t.co/o8pADrfymT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 7, 2017

There are promises he absolutely can't keep, too.

If Obamacare remains struck down on appeal Texas will be ready with replacement health care insurance that includes coverage for preexisting conditions. We will also work with Congress to ensure Texans have access to the healthcare insurance they need. https://t.co/GQbqrmJZCy — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 17, 2018

Then there was the time he fell for the mother of all stupid conspiracy theories, giving life to a generation of internet nut balls.

I've ordered the Texas State Guard to monitor Jade Helm 15 to safeguard Texans' constitutional rights, private property & civil liberties — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 28, 2015

And finally, this pun. Truly unforgivable.