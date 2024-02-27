State Rep. Julie Johnson Is Closing in on U.S. Congress

That all changed after Donald Trump ascended to the White House in 2016.
“I was so disgusted,” she said of Trump’s rise to the presidency. “People encouraged me, and I just had the courage to finally put my name on the ballot — and I had a resounding win and defeated a terrible bigot, and it felt so good.”
Now Johnson is tilling the soil for a career in Washington, D.C. Heralded as the frontrunner in a crowded Democratic primary, the Dallas-area attorney is gunning for the seat left open by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred as he vies for the upper chamber — GOP Sen. Ted Cruz’s spot, to be exact.
Johnson has made a strong impression on Lone Star politicos since flipping House District 115 in 2018. She gave the boot to then-state Rep. Matt Rinaldi, who’s since gone on to serve as chair of the Republican Party of Texas, besting him by more than 13 points.
In 2019, Texas Monthly christened Johnson the “Freshman of the Year.”
Johnson noted that she’s authored or co-authored more than 400 pieces of legislation during her time in the Pink Dome, over 100 of which have passed. She’s been the primary author of key bills focused on issues including criminal justice and healthcare.
Basically, proponents would argue, she’s ready and capable of getting big things done.
“We need effective members of Congress,” Johnson said. “I'm the only one in this field that has actually won a competitive general election, that knows what it's like to beat Republicans significantly, and that has any legislative experience at all.”
A Johnson win in Congress would indeed be noteworthy. A headline in The Hill declared that she “may make history as first openly LGBTQ lawmaker from South.” Such a success would be particularly remarkable given the recent onslaught of legislative attacks against the LGBTQ+ community, both in Texas and in other GOP-run states nationwide.
Johnson has earned endorsements from a broad and varied coalition — everyone from local lawmakers, such as several members of Dallas City Council, to nationally recognized names, like former gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
“I’ve known Julie for a long time as I’ve campaigned across the state of Texas, and especially in North Texas,” O’Rourke said in a video posted to her campaign’s YouTube page. “And it would be pretty hard to find a fiercer champion for the people that she wants to serve and represent in Congress.”
The candidate has gained the backing of The Dallas Morning News’ editorial board, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Texas Medical Association, the Texas AFT teachers union and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Another important endorsement on Johnson’s resume: the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.
The Victory Fund assists LGBTQ+ candidates in getting elected to every level of government, said President and CEO Annise Parker, who previously served as mayor of Houston. Today the LGBTQ+ community is critically underrepresented, but the right person with the right message can win — even in Texas.
Parker said that Johnson boasts a “demonstrated track record of success in the state House.” She knows the people in her district and will make a formidable, difficult-to-overcome contender.
“Because of her experience in the Texas House, Julie knows exactly what she's getting into in D.C., and I think she's going to be as effective as a freshman can be,” Parker said. “Once she's elected, I think she's going to be rising in her class — and that, too, is something that voters want: They want someone who can get in and make an impact. … They don’t want somebody who’s just going to sit back and collect a paycheck, and that is not Julie.”
Republican lawmakers filed a deluge of anti-LGBTQ+ bills last year. But Johnson is used to playing a mean game of defense in the Texas Legislature, adroitly working to fend off bad legislation.
I'm so grateful for the support & endorsement from the @USChamber. When our businesses do well, our communities thrive. I'm committed to advocating for Texan entrepreneurs, business owners, & prioritizing workforce development. Thank you, @USChamber for your support! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sAbfQunbnr— Julie Johnson for Congress (@juliejohnsonTX) February 26, 2024
Plus, Johnson argued, she’d be ready to go on day one. In addition to being skilled in the nuances of legislating, she serves as vice chair of the Women’s Health Caucus and has marched on the front lines of the fight for reproductive rights.
“The rest of the field has 10,000-foot talking points,” she said, “but I'm the only one that has on-the-ground experience.”
Johnson believes she’s uniquely qualified to deliver on issues that Texans care deeply about, such as women's healthcare. Other major voter concerns include immigration and infrastructure. Many women never thought that the Supreme Court would unravel the constitutional right to abortion, she said — a freedom that she’s pushing to revive.
Republicans have targeted women, especially LGBTQ+ women, in an effort to assume control of their bodies and lives, Johnson said. And women are woefully underrepresented in government, she added: “I'll be the first woman to hold this seat, and it's critical that women have a seat at the table.”
When she isn’t legislating, Johnson enjoys cooking and gardening; food, she said, is her “love language for people.” She loves football and her family and describes herself as a “frustrated golfer.”
Johnson can relate to the North Texans she’s hoping to serve in the U.S. Capitol.
“Life is a challenge: We all have multiple balls we have to keep up in the air. We have multiple buckets we have to run around filling up to make sure our life stays on track,” she said. “And my life is no different than that. I understand the struggles that people are facing right now, and I'm going to work hard to make them better.”