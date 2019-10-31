Josh Hamilton Arrested After Allegedly Beating, Throwing Chair at Daughter

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton turned himself in to Tarrant County authorities Wednesday afternoon following charges that he injured one of his three daughters. Hamilton, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, threw a chair at his daughter, injuring her when it shattered, before dragging her to her bedroom where he beat her with both an open and closed fist.

On Oct. 2, according to the affidavit, Tarrant County Child Protective Services called the Keller Police Department after receiving a report of physical abuse of Hamilton's daughter made by his ex-wife, Katie.

According to the child and her sisters, Hamilton became angry when she said something he didn't like as the kids got ready for school on Sept. 30. He threw a water bottle at her, hitting her in the chest, and then dragged a chair, upon which she'd been resting her legs, out from underneath her. The former All-Star slugger then whipped the chair at his daughter, according to the affidavit.

She was able to get mostly out of the way, she told Keller police, but pieces of the broken chair did hit her, causing an injury. After throwing the chair, Hamilton grabbed his daughter by the shoulders and she fell to the ground, she told police. Then he dragged her to her room, pinned her face to her bed and beat her on her back and legs with an open and closed fist, according to the affidavit. The victim of the alleged attack suffered multiple scratches on her back from Hamilton's fingernails, she told police.

"I hope you go in front of the fucking judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don't have to see you anymore and you don't ever have to come to my house again." — Josh Hamilton, according to an arrest warrant affidavit

After Hamilton stopped hitting his daughter, she told police, he told her he hoped she told the authorities what he did, according to the affidavit.

"I hope you go in front of the fucking judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don't have to see you anymore and you don't ever have to come to my house again," Hamilton's daughter reported he said.

Hamilton, 38, released on bond immediately after turning himself in, is charged with injury to a child under the age of 15, a third-degree felony. In a statement to KTVT-TV, his attorneys denied the allegations.

“Josh Hamilton voluntarily surrendered himself to Tarrant County authorities today. Mr. Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court," they said.