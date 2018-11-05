Texas Rangers Hire Chris Woodward To Replace Jeff Banister

Jon Daniels wasn't waiting just to wait, as it turns out. Saturday, after USA Today's Bob Nightengale broke the story, the Rangers general manager confirmed that he'd hired Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward, less than a week after the Dodgers' season ended in a five-game World Series loss to the Red Sox.

"We interviewed a number of strong candidates during an extensive interview process for our managerial role and believe we have found the right fit in Chris Woodward," Daniels said in statement. "We look forward to working with him and everyone on the baseball staff to develop and grow a culture that will lead to success for many years to come."