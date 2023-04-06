Unconscious Teen Revived with Narcan in a Carrollton Middle School

A 13-year-old student at DeWitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton was revived with Narcan on Tuesday, April 4, after being found unconscious on school grounds, police confirm.
In an email to the Observer, the Carrollton Police Department said that “prior to the arrival of emergency medical personnel, the school nurse, assisted by other staff and the Carrollton Police Department School Resource Officer, revived the student by administering several doses of Narcan.”
Narcan is a medical nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. A student at R.L. Turner High School, also in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, was revived with Narcan after being found unresponsive in the school building in March. In February, multiple arrests were made in connection with three juvenile deaths and overdoses from fentanyl poisoning in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.
According to police, the middle-school student was in stable condition when taken by ambulance to Children's Medical Center on Tuesday just after 11 a.m.
The Dallas Morning News reported that DeWitt Perry parents received a message from the school stating: “We want to commend our students and staff for their quick action in assisting in this incident. It takes our entire community to keep children safe. We need your help, if you see something, if you hear something, say something.”
We reached out to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD for additional information, but did not receive a response before publishing. Police are not yet sure what caused the student to lose consciousness. Narcan is described as “an opioid antagonist” by the National Institutes of Health.
“The incident is under investigation and if determined that the cause was an opioid overdose, CPD will continue to investigate where the drugs were procured,” the email stated. “The national opioid crisis is affecting all cities in Texas, but the quick reaction and preparedness of the school district staff saved this student’s life.”