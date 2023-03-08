Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Celebrities

We Have Three Questions After Michael Irvin's $100 Million Lawsuit Press Conference

March 8, 2023 1:28PM

Michael Irvin is seeking $100 million after he was removed from covering the Super Bowl for ESPN following allegations of misconduct.
Michael Irvin is seeking $100 million after he was removed from covering the Super Bowl for ESPN following allegations of misconduct. Cindy Ord/Getty
On the Sunday night prior to the Super Bowl in February, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and current television personality Michael Irvin was kicked out of his Phoenix hotel. The following day ESPN removed him from the channel’s Super Bowl coverage for the week. Irvin had been accused of inappropriate conduct by an employee of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel following an encounter in the hotel lobby, and he soon filed a $100 million lawsuit against his accuser and Marriott International.

During a Wednesday press conference the Pro Football Hall of Famer spoke emotionally, equating the treatment he says he’s endured to a lynching. Irvin’s lawyer, Levi G. McCathern, provided details involving the efforts to see a video the hotel says shows Irvin’s encounter with the unnamed hotel employee. Two men, who McCathern says witnessed Irvin’s interaction with the accuser, also gave their version of the events.

Citing the ongoing litigation, Irvin and McCathern declined to answer any questions. Here are our key questions following today’s Michael Irvin press conference.

Was this a racial incident?
In his opening remarks during the press conference, Irvin said this case reminds him of when “a white woman would accuse a black man of something, and they would take a bunch of guys that were above the law, run into the barn, wrap a rope around his foot and drag him through the mud and hang him by the tree.”

The identity of the accuser is still unknown, although it has been reported the accuser is female. Later on in his remarks, Irvin said, “I couldn't even tell you what she looked like, I don't know,” after explaining that he meets many people as he enters and exits hotels throughout the football season. The race or ethnicity of the accuser has not been identified by Irvin, his lawyer or the eyewitnesses.

“I couldn't even tell you what she looked like, I don't know.” - Former Dallas Cowboy Michael Irvin

tweet this

What role did alcohol play?
During the press conference, McCathern said that when Irvin was in the hotel’s lobby area, he was drinking water. One of the witnesses speaking at the press conference, Bryn Davis, recognized Irvin and offered to buy him an alcoholic beverage, which he says Irvin declined, citing his ESPN television work the next morning.

Irvin’s alcohol consumption prior to arriving at the hotel was not discussed during Wednesday’s remarks, however. On Wednesday, Feb 8, Irvin gave a phone interview to local sports radio station 105.3 The Fan. In the interview, Irvin said he didn't recall the encounter with his accuser because, he said, “I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth,” when he met former Cowboy player Michael Brooks for dinner earlier that evening.

Is the security video really a smoking gun?
Irvin, his lawyer and witnesses have been adamant that the security video from the hotel would show only a brief conversation between Irvin and the accuser. During the press conference, McCathern said that after weeks of trying to get a copy of the video from Marriott, he was able to view the video, although he was not given a copy or allowed to make a copy of the video as he watched it.

He said the video shows Irvin touch the accuser four separate times in the span of about a minute and a half: twice to shake hands at the beginning and end of the encounter, and two additional touches on the woman’s arm as he was talking and laughing with her. The witnesses present also reported seeing nothing untoward from a physical perspective, especially, as they explained, the accuser was allegedly laughing and acting jovially through the conversation.

Irvin says he doesn't remember what the conversation with the woman was about, and the video seemingly did not include audio of the conversation. It’s fair to wonder, then, if it was Irvin’s words, not his physical actions, that compelled his accuser to report the incident to hotel management. Irvin ended his press conference comments by saying, “I know I didn't do anything wrong,” yet as he has said on-record multiple times over the past month, he also doesn't know what he said during the interaction.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation