What to Know, and Remember, About the Cowboys Playoff Game Against the Packers

Thanks to Sunday results that felt almost too predictable given the past few weeks, the Cowboys indeed clinched the NFC East division title and the NFC No. 2 seed in the playoffs, which means at least one home playoff game. Quarterback Dak Prescott added to his MVP resume with a stellar game, while receiver CeeDee Lamb, running back Tony Pollard, cornerback DaRon Bland and defensive star Micah Parsons all showed they’re ready for the primetime lights of the postseason with productive performances.
The Packers? In their first year without their controversial future-Hall-of-Fame QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay started rough but finished strong, earning their way into the playoffs on the back of first-year starting QB Jordan Love. It's a team on the upswing for sure, and that’s never a bad thing for a club, but at 9-8 for the season, this isn’t the same Packers of the past when Rodgers and a team full of Pro Bowlers dashed Dallas’ Super Bowl dreams.
The Cowboys open as 7-point favorites to win, but even more encouraging is the fact the game on Sunday afternoon will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where the home team is a stellar 8-0 this season. Dallas has literally been unbeatable when playing at Jerryworld. But again, this is the Green Bay Packers. It doesn't require an elephant’s memory bank to have some of the most disappointing Cowboys playoff finishes within easy reach.
Here’s what to keep in mind about the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Wild Card Round playoff matchup this weekend.
Just wanna take this time to remind everyone that Dez caught it. pic.twitter.com/ZLWQBNq9Tq— Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) January 2, 2024
Dez Caught It, But Not Really. But He Did.
It’s a sentiment that has become a Cowboys fan catchphrase over the past decade. It’s even been a key point in a recent obituary.
“Dez caught it.”
On Jan. 11, 2015, the Cowboys, led by QB Tony Romo and stud receiver Dez Bryant, were in Green Bay for a divisional-round matchup. Dallas had won the week before against Detroit in the opening round, and after a fantastic regular season, it appeared as though the 2014 season could finally be the one to break the decades-long Super Bowl dry spell. But no.
With just under 5 minutes to play in the game, and Dallas down by five, Romo hit a sprinting Bryant with a deep pass on fourth down that initially seemed to put the 'Boys on the one-yard line with a fresh set of downs. The only problem, however, was that Bryant lost control of the ball while stretching for the goal line and after reviewing the play, officials ruled the pass incomplete, which meant the Packers took over on downs. Over the years, many Dallas fans have seemingly forgotten that there was plenty of time left on the clock for the defense to get the ball back for the offense, but that also didn't happen. The Cowboys wouldn't get the ball back over the final 4:40 of the game and lost by a score of 26-21.
Effing Aaron Rodgers, Again.Dallas and Green Bay faced off two years after the infamous #DezCaughtIt game. It was again a divisional-round matchup, but this one was in Arlington, and a new pair of local stars ruled the field. Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott had dominated the league during the 2016 season as rookies, leading the team to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
But Aaron Rodgers, a noted Cowboys killer who was in the prime of his career, wasn’t in a hurry to see the new generation of Dallas stars send him out to pasture. Green Bay jumped out to a 21-3 lead before halftime, but Prescott, Elliott and crew fought back to tie the game, 31-31, with 32 seconds left.
With a surgeon’s precision, Rodgers marched his team down the field in only six plays, close enough for Mason Crosby to nail a 43-yard field goal as time expired for a 34-31 victory. The most exciting, promising Cowboys season in more than 20 years, rivaled only by 2014 and perhaps 2007, ended by Rodgers and the Packers. Again.
What the Experts Are Saying About The Game on Sunday
NFL Spin Zone predicts the Cowboys will win 30-27, while The Sporting News has Dallas sitting at number four in its playoffs power rankings, which suggests the outlet predicts them to win this weekend.
For their part, ESPN focuses on the obvious strengths to highlight the hope Dallas fans should have for playoff success, writing, “... QB Dak Prescott has had his best season, receiver CeeDee Lamb has been unstoppable since Week 5, and the defense is capable of shutting teams down when it gets to work with a lead with its pass rush and ability to take the ball away.”