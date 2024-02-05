 2 New Restaurants Opening in the Harwood District in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Harwood Hospitality To Open 2 New Restaurants in Dallas This Year

NDA Brasserie and yet-to-be-named Japanese-inspired restaurant are projected to open in the Harwood District later this year.
February 5, 2024
NDA Brasserie is set to open in the Harwood District this spring.
NDA Brasserie is set to open in the Harwood District this spring. Courtesy of Harwood Hospitality
Harwood Hospitality, the group behind Elephant East, Dolce Riviera, Harwood Arms and many other restaurants, is introducing two brand new concepts coming to the growing Harwood District later this year. One is themed around secrets and the other is still a secret itself.

The first, expected to open this spring, is NDA Brasserie. It will sit at the base of an office tower, Harwood No. 14, at 2801 N. Harwood St. The restaurant promises to serve “generous portions” of classic American fare like burgers and club sandwiches with a “Southern flare." It will be open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week and will be available for private events in the evenings.

The team behind the NDA wants to cultivate an air of exclusivity with a theme of confidentiality and by drawing visual inspiration from the legal world. This unique theme is an homage to the building’s anchor tenant, the Haynes and Boone law firm, one of the most prestigious firms in the world. Yummy.

A press release from Harwood Hospitality says the restaurant will have “rich leathers reminiscent of briefcases and gold accents exuding a masculine charm, creating a setting that is both relaxed and refined.”

Menswear and the legal profession receive points for originality as far as restaurant inspiration goes. Time will tell if invoking briefcases is a solid strategy for stirring up a hearty appetite rather than mental images of overcooked steak. From an interior design perspective, however, the renderings of the concept are certainly striking.
The interior of NDA Brasserie will draw inspiration from menswear and the legal profession.
Details on the other restaurant coming to Harwood No. 14 are a little more vague. All we know is that it will be upscale, Japanese-inspired “vibe dining” and that it’s due to open in the summer. Seeing as NDA Brasserie and other Harwood Hospitality spots are notable for distinct and creative theming, we’re looking forward to seeing what kind of vibe this new location has in store for us.

The two destinations add to the growing Harwood District, which consists of 19 walkable blocks of elegant buildings and fine dining. It may be impossible to eat at all the restaurants in this area in one night (or even one week), but at least you can wander around and admire their lovely and thoughtfully designed storefronts, art and ... well, money.
