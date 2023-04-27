 5 Times The Dallas Stars Went for the Gut While Trolling Opponents | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

5 Times The Dallas Stars Went for the Gut While Trolling Opponents

April 27, 2023 6:30AM

The Stars having been taunting defeated opponents with food-related posts on Instagram. Goalie Jake Oettinger has been giving other teams a different kind of indigestion.
The Stars having been taunting defeated opponents with food-related posts on Instagram. Goalie Jake Oettinger has been giving other teams a different kind of indigestion. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
As much winning as the Dallas Stars have been doing on the ice, their social media team has been winning the internet in equal measure. Starting this season, the Stars' Instagram shared a different jab at their opponents after each win. With the Stars posting 47 wins this season, the opportunities have been numerous and the level of roasting has been nothing short of restaurant-quality.

One theme we picked up on was the Stars' willingness to incorporate food into the jokes, often highlighting a well-known dish from the opponent's city.

These are our five favorite food-related jokes the Dallas Stars have shared on Instagram following a victory this season:
December 29, 2022: Dallas 4, Minnesota 1
The Twin Cities of Minnesota may not have a widely known signature dish, so the detail packed into this packet of "Minnesota Mild Sauce" kicks up the burn factor. Look closely at the ingredients, which include "Stars goals" and "Minnesota tears." A close runner-up came later in the season when the Stars shared crunched-up cans of "Mini Soda."


March 12, 2023: Stars 4, Seattle 3 (OT)
Just because the Seattle Kraken are the NHL's newest team doesn't mean that Dallas took it easy on them, either on the ice or on social media. Reducing Seattle's mascot to a plate of delicious calamari after a win was fulfilling.

April 3, 2023: Stars 5, Nashville 1
Predator fans have a history of throwing catfish onto the ice, an act that trolled the Red Wings fans who would throw octopi on the ice at Joe Louis Arena. After getting smoked 5-1 by the Stars in April, some smoked catfish was an especially tasty diss.

November 28, 2022: Stars 4, St. Louis 1
We agree with the Stars, who clarified on the post "this is not a diss on toasted raviolis, they’re too delicious." We also agree that watching Jordan Binnington, the Blues' mercurial goaltender, get toasted at home was equally delicious.

March 2, 2023: Stars 5, Chicago 2
After years of dominance that included three Stanley Cup championships from 2010 to 2015, the Blackhawks have struggled on the ice this year. Dallas couldn't resist pouring some salt in the wound after a March victory by voicing their opinion that Chicago deep-dish pizza isn't really pizza at all.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chris Wolfgang started writing about barbecue for the Dallas Observer in 2015, and became the Observer’s restaurant critic in October 2021. In his free time, he’s a dog owner, plays a mediocre guitar and is likely recovering from his latest rec-league sports injury.
Contact: Chris Wolfgang

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation