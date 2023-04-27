5 Times The Dallas Stars Went for the Gut While Trolling Opponents

One theme we picked up on was the Stars' willingness to incorporate food into the jokes, often highlighting a well-known dish from the opponent's city.
These are our five favorite food-related jokes the Dallas Stars have shared on Instagram following a victory this season:
December 29, 2022: Dallas 4, Minnesota 1
The Twin Cities of Minnesota may not have a widely known signature dish, so the detail packed into this packet of "Minnesota Mild Sauce" kicks up the burn factor. Look closely at the ingredients, which include "Stars goals" and "Minnesota tears." A close runner-up came later in the season when the Stars shared crunched-up cans of "Mini Soda."
March 12, 2023: Stars 4, Seattle 3 (OT)
Just because the Seattle Kraken are the NHL's newest team doesn't mean that Dallas took it easy on them, either on the ice or on social media. Reducing Seattle's mascot to a plate of delicious calamari after a win was fulfilling.
April 3, 2023: Stars 5, Nashville 1
Predator fans have a history of throwing catfish onto the ice, an act that trolled the Red Wings fans who would throw octopi on the ice at Joe Louis Arena. After getting smoked 5-1 by the Stars in April, some smoked catfish was an especially tasty diss.
November 28, 2022: Stars 4, St. Louis 1
We agree with the Stars, who clarified on the post "this is not a diss on toasted raviolis, they’re too delicious." We also agree that watching Jordan Binnington, the Blues' mercurial goaltender, get toasted at home was equally delicious.
March 2, 2023: Stars 5, Chicago 2
After years of dominance that included three Stanley Cup championships from 2010 to 2015, the Blackhawks have struggled on the ice this year. Dallas couldn't resist pouring some salt in the wound after a March victory by voicing their opinion that Chicago deep-dish pizza isn't really pizza at all.