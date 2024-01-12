88 Baobao, a California Dim Sum Chain, Lands in Frisco

Family-owned dim sum spot 88 Baobao is a reference to 88th Street in Dublin, California, where the concept was born in 2018. It's also a reference to the lucky number 88, which translates to prosperity and longevity in Chinese. The chain created by Kevin Chen has had some fast-growing success in California, where it now has five locations scattered across the state.
The new location in Frisco marks the brand’s first expansion across state lines. And from the bustling weekday crowd during the Frisco location’s soft opening, we’re sure the prosperity will follow 88 Baobao to Texas.
The sheer amount of people in the dining room during the dinner rush is telling. Grab a seat at one of the family-style tables and order a nice spread at the self-service counter. Portions are shareable and prices are low. Nothing on the menu exceeds $15; for a California-based brand, we were pleasantly surprised.
Seven different varieties of pan-fried dumplings come stuffed with pork, vegetables, shrimp, chicken and other protein options, served in generously sized platters of eight. However, for a more authentic dim sum experience, you might choose to order your dumplings steamed. These are crafted with a chewy, glutinous wrapper that breaks into hot fillings of ground vegetables, meat or even steaming hot soup.
If the food wasn’t testament enough to homemade food and recipes, the clear-glass window that looks into the kitchen surely is. Dough is rolled, pulled and shaped from scratch by chefs Tom and Lisa Chen, who are uncoincidentally the parents of 88 Baobao's owner, Kevin Chen.
“The chefs had originally come to Texas for the purpose of retiring,” manager Hoang Tran tells us. “They left their retirement to come cook again at the Frisco location.”
88 Baobao, 4800 Eldorado Parkway, Frisco. Daily, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.