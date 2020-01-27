What’s Going On with the Potential Wine Tariffs?

A glass this spring could cost a lot more than it does now.

The Trump administration, in its crusade against the European Union and to bolster the bottom line of some of the world's richest companies, wants to tax the hell out of your bottle of cheap French rosé.

It has already imposed a 25% tariff on most French, Spanish, German and British wine and is threatening to raise the duty to 100% and include almost all wine made in Europe.

In other words, that $8 bottle of pink wine could cost as much as $16 this summer.

“This is the weirdest and hardest time I’ve had on this side of the wine business in 15 years,” says Wade Sanders, the North Texas regional manager for wholesaler Virtuoso Wine and Spirits. “It's especially difficult for those of us that deal with a portfolio flush with imports. We’ve all been sending emails and calls to the people in charge.”

Weird, because the tariff started with a 15-year dispute over European subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus, in which wine is being penalized more heavily than aircraft parts. And it's hard because the initial 25% tariff, imposed in October, came with almost no notice, rhyme or reason.

Why tax wine if the issue is airplanes? In this, no one is quite sure how, if or when the Trump administration will levy the 100% duty, which has been hanging over the wine business since the 25% tariff was announced.

“It will really kick in once rosé hits,” says Dan Fredman, who runs Biagio, a wine and spirits shop near the American Airlines Center. “That's the imported wine people care the most about, that and Champagne. So far, it hasn't been too bad. But rosé will tell the difference.”

How did we get to this point?