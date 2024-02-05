 Monarch's Three-Course Sunday Supper in Downtown Dallas is Superb | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Monarch's 3-Course Sunday Supper Celebrates Italian Tradition

If you're looking for an excuse to go to Monarch, here's a really good one.
February 5, 2024
The Sunday Supper at Monarch has three courses and not an Instagram wall in sight.
The Sunday Supper at Monarch has three courses and not an Instagram wall in sight. Aaren Prody
Share this:
Monarch has reigned atop the Thompson Hotel with a light, fresh and technique-driven Italian menu for nearly three years now.

It has remained the epitome of luxury dining in Dallas thanks to the complimentary glass of sparkling wine on arrival and a $1,000 king crab offering. But now a new tradition has tousled the edges of Monarch's refined atmosphere: Sunday Supper.

The three-course menu, served family style, is a nostalgic journey into the heart of authentic Italian flavors, reminiscent of visits to Nonna's house.

We recently stopped in to indulge in the supper's pilot menu. Each week the menu will change, but you can likely expect something as diverse and nostalgic as the lineup we enjoyed, for $85 per person.
click to enlarge
Two deviled eggs — about seven too few — are served with the first course.
Aaren Prody

First Course

Supper began with a full spread of light bites: a pair of king crab deviled eggs made with Calabrian aioli and espelette (pepper); antipasto with cured meats, cheeses, giardiniera and a house-made salt and pepper lavosh; and a panzanella salad with delicate squash, roasted sweet potato, aged pecorino, focaccia croutons and a walnut vinaigrette.

First, the deviled eggs: the filling was traditional but the king crab and chili accents added another level of flavor to an already perfect bite. The only thing missing was about half a dozen more to devour, as tradition calls for.
click to enlarge antipasti at Monarch with a nduja, cheese and meats.
The antipasto comes with a nduja, cheese and meats.
Aaren Prody

Placed next to the eggs was the antipasto, an essential piece of any formal Italian dinner. It has the same setup as a charcuterie board but with an Italian alias. Ours had salami, prosciutto, a mild white cheese, two complimentary spreads with a slight sweetness and a homemade lavosh.

Completing the course was a hearty version of a panzanella salad. It's traditionally made with tomatoes, onion and fresh basil, but the winter season called for some adjustments. It was one of those salads that makes you believe every other one you've had was not made just wrong, but terribly wrong.

Second Course

Course two was full of rich and savory dishes that would make our long-lost Nonna proud. Spread across the table was a veal osso buco, a cross-cut veal shank with a red currant glaze, mascarpone polenta and sage; Monarch cioppino, a fish stew with Manila clams, prawns, blue hill bay mussels, parsley and olive gremolata; and Sicilian braised greens with golden raisins and pine nuts.
click to enlarge
Veal osso buco with a red currant glaze and mascarpone polenta.
Aaren Prody

We couldn't get enough spoonfuls of the underdog, the mascarpone polenta. Its starchy counterpart left big shoes to fill, but it was a job well done. Piled with tender veal and braised greens, the stack channeled a similar energy to the scene in Ratatouille when the food critic takes his first bite and is transported back to his childhood. Except we're not Italian, nor do we have a Nonna, but you get the idea.

Balancing out the hearty plates was the briny and fresh cioppino. The stew was light and seafood-forward, woven with hints of tomato and herb, and piled with naturally tender and flavorful seafood. We would have sopped up all the remaining broth had there been a slice or two of bread.
click to enlarge warm berry crisp with ice cream at Monarch in Dallas
Dessert comes with individual bowls of ice cream, and we appreciate that.
Aaren Prody

Third Course

There are two kinds of people when dessert rolls around: those with a heavy sweet tooth and those who need "a little something sweet" after dinner. The warm berry crisp is a winner no matter which side of the craving you land on.

It was indulgent without being too much, baked fresh and served directly out of the oven with two scoops of rich vanilla ice cream. The crisp was sweet but still tart, and the ice cream complemented the crumble, balanced out the textures and added that extra dose of sweetness. The individual scoops for each of us didn't go unappreciated, either.

The latest menus are announced early in the week on the website and Instagram. Make your reservations in advance. Window seats require a $125 per person food and beverage minimum. If you're adding a drink or two to dinner you could easily qualify for one of the best seats in the house — or in the city for that matter.

Monarch, 1401 Elm St., 49th Floor (The National). Sunday – Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5–11 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody

Trending

12 Prettiest Places to Eat and Drink in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

12 Prettiest Places to Eat and Drink in Dallas

By Carly May Gravley
Meth and Dipped Cones: 'Operation Blizzard' Nabs 10 in DQ Drug Bust

News

Meth and Dipped Cones: 'Operation Blizzard' Nabs 10 in DQ Drug Bust

By Jack Moraglia
Café Momentum Is Headed to the Super Bowl

Food & Drink News

Café Momentum Is Headed to the Super Bowl

By Danielle Beller
Isla &amp; Co. To Close Dallas Location Feb. 11

Openings and Closings

Isla & Co. To Close Dallas Location Feb. 11

By Nick Reynolds
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation