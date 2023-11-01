Cafe Hana: Asian Flavors Meet Cafe Charm in Irving

Irving’s new Cafe Hana
sits in a charming niche at the intersection of two beloved culinary worlds in Dallas: cafes and Asian food. Opened in August, the Asian-inspired spot dabbles in just about everything in the name of Asian cafes: curries, sandos, lattes, pastries and other fusion creations. It’s the brainchild of Sara Nam, who like many restaurateurs drew her inspiration from her first successful foray in the Dallas food and drink space. Her first, Edoko Omakase, now draws a faithful Dallas audience for its extensive Japanese tasting menu complete with Japanese sushi, fried rice and bento boxes.
The Japanese cafe doesn't seat too many on the inside. We suggest you stop by on weekdays.
But Cafe Hana marks her first (and so far, only) venture into the world of Japanese cafes. Much like the other Asian coffee shops we’ve stopped by this year, the spot is humbly masked, with the store’s name and logo barely etched on a sign at the front of the shop. But the mellow scene sets an even better stage for the bold flavors that await behind closed doors.
Sandos were the first of many courses on our visit. Categorized on the menu by temperature profile, sando varieties range from the grilled curry cheese filled with a cheese-and-curry-beef mixture to the cold tamago, which boasts a garlic-scented egg-mayo salad. What unites them all is the use of traditional Japanese shokupan, a lightly sweet milk bread that provides a nice canvas for sando fillings to almost melt into. Inarguably, the star of the menu is the strawberry sando, a genius creation made up of two slices of shokupan lovingly bound together by a whipped Chantilly cream and pockets of fresh strawberries.
Japanese sandos come in both cold and grilled varieties.
Other baked goods here delight just as sinfully. Bite into a traditional chocolate-studded melonpan, made of a cookie dough center wrapped in layers of dense Japanese bread, or indulge in a slice of Basque cheesecake, which offers a delightful combination of toasted-on-the-outside and under-baked within. Uniquely Asian flavors like matcha and strawberry form a colorful display on the bakery shelves, and different mousses, cookies and cheese-based desserts only add to the variety.
Basque cheesecake comes toasted on the outside, hiding an ultra-creamy filling within.
The drink menu is a beast on its own. Sip on a Kiyomizu, a light Japanese coffee with notes of fruit and chocolate layered underneath, or Mango Hojicha latte flavored by roasted Japanese green tea. Strawberry milk is a nostalgic option, ombréd with layers of strawberry cream, milk and fruit purée. Lattes are topped with a delicate leaf-shaped adornment, which strikes an especially enthralling pose for the camera.
Lines are long and seating is limited. Like us, many patrons apparently visit for the unique Japanese coffee and snacks. And based on the glowing 4.8-star Google review, few seem to leave disappointed.
Cafe Hana, 1030 W. John Carpenter Freeway, No. 150, Irving. Open daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.