 B-Side Coffee in Dallas is For Cool Kids of All Ages | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

B-Side Coffee in Oak Cliff is a Hipster Coffee Shop For the Whole Family

This stylish and family-friendly new addition to the Elmwood neighborhood is proving to be a caffeine boost for the community.
February 16, 2024
The interior design is almost as warm and inviting as the coffee itself.
The interior design is almost as warm and inviting as the coffee itself. Courtesy of B-Side Coffee
Share this:
B-Side Coffee, the latest spot to open in the Elmwood neighborhood in Oak Cliff, is not the kind of place where you'll want to pop in, order a coffee and walk out. You’ll instantly be compelled to sit and sip your drink in its beautiful and relaxing lounge area and chat with other customers. Despite opening in early February, the cafe already feels like a social hub of the neighborhood.

Located in the spot previously occupied by Peaberry Coffees and owned by the building’s landlords, Whitney and Caleb Marsh, B-Side Coffee is instantly notable for being the only cafe in Dallas that offers Big Bend Coffee Roasters, a line of organic and fair trade coffee from Marfa, Texas.
click to enlarge The exterior of B-Side coffee in Oak Cliff
B-Side Coffee made a splash when it opened in Oak Cliff earlier this month.
Courtesy of B-Side Coffee

B-Side serves a standard selection of coffee drinks (lattes, espresso, etc.) as well as specialty lattes like The Kennedy with sweet cream and whiskey flavoring. It also has a diverse selection of syrups from common favorites like vanilla to dulce de leche. There's also tea, matcha and hot chocolate.

The food menu is impressive as well, with breakfast tacos and sandwiches (like this massive chicken salad croissant sandwich) made in-house, as well as pastries and desserts from local bakeries. Since they close at 7 p.m. — later than most coffee shops — they double as both a place to grab a cup of coffee in the morning and dessert after dinner.
The first thing you see when you walk into the shop is a record player to your immediate right and a solid selection of albums. The baristas are chatty and down to talk about what’s new with both B-Side and the happenings in the surrounding neighborhood. If you tell them where you just had dinner, for instance, they want to hear about what you ate and how you liked it.

We were also greeted by Whitney Marsh, one of the owners who invited us to check out the lounge and dining area. Everything about the space is thoughtfully curated, from the ornate floral wallpaper to the trinkets on the shelves. There are corners where you can work and study, a long table to hang out with friends and even a corner with toys and an adorable, Wes Anderson-esque tent for kids.
table and tent at B-Side Coffee
A coffee shop fit for a family dinner.
Courtesy of B-Side Coffee
A projector played chill lo-fi compilations when we were there, but the lounge would also be the perfect place to throw a movie night if they're ever so inclined.

In short, there’s something for everyone here. And judging by our interaction with Marsh, who chatted with us about the neighborhood and her hopes for this business while we had our coffee, that’s the idea: a coffee shop for both the whole family and the whole community.

B-Side Coffee is newly open and is adjusting its hours and menu items they go. You can follow them on Instagram for updates.

B-Side Coffee, 2105 Edgefield Ave. 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

This New Cookie Shop is The Dirtiest in Town and We're Obsessed

Dessert

This New Cookie Shop is The Dirtiest in Town and We're Obsessed

By Anisha Holla
Is the West End Making a Comeback? It Tastes That Way.

First Look

Is the West End Making a Comeback? It Tastes That Way.

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dallas Bar Lee Harvey's Backs Away from 'He Gets Us' Super Bowl Ad

Food & Drink News

Dallas Bar Lee Harvey's Backs Away from 'He Gets Us' Super Bowl Ad

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Trades Delicatessen Fulfills Francophile Sandwich Fantasies

First Look

Trades Delicatessen Fulfills Francophile Sandwich Fantasies

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation