B-Side Coffee in Oak Cliff is a Hipster Coffee Shop For the Whole Family

Located in the spot previously occupied by Peaberry Coffees and owned by the building’s landlords, Whitney and Caleb Marsh, B-Side Coffee is instantly notable for being the only cafe in Dallas that offers Big Bend Coffee Roasters, a line of organic and fair trade coffee from Marfa, Texas.
B-Side serves a standard selection of coffee drinks (lattes, espresso, etc.) as well as specialty lattes like The Kennedy with sweet cream and whiskey flavoring. It also has a diverse selection of syrups from common favorites like vanilla to dulce de leche. There's also tea, matcha and hot chocolate.
The food menu is impressive as well, with breakfast tacos and sandwiches (like this massive chicken salad croissant sandwich) made in-house, as well as pastries and desserts from local bakeries. Since they close at 7 p.m. — later than most coffee shops — they double as both a place to grab a cup of coffee in the morning and dessert after dinner.
The first thing you see when you walk into the shop is a record player to your immediate right and a solid selection of albums. The baristas are chatty and down to talk about what’s new with both B-Side and the happenings in the surrounding neighborhood. If you tell them where you just had dinner, for instance, they want to hear about what you ate and how you liked it.
We were also greeted by Whitney Marsh, one of the owners who invited us to check out the lounge and dining area. Everything about the space is thoughtfully curated, from the ornate floral wallpaper to the trinkets on the shelves. There are corners where you can work and study, a long table to hang out with friends and even a corner with toys and an adorable, Wes Anderson-esque tent for kids.
In short, there’s something for everyone here. And judging by our interaction with Marsh, who chatted with us about the neighborhood and her hopes for this business while we had our coffee, that’s the idea: a coffee shop for both the whole family and the whole community.
B-Side Coffee is newly open and is adjusting its hours and menu items they go. You can follow them on Instagram for updates.
B-Side Coffee, 2105 Edgefield Ave. 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.