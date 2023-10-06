Stuffed New York Bagels Land in Frisco

It’s no secret: Dallas seems to be chock-full of shops claiming to be the one-and-only authentic New York City bagel stop.
We’ve scoured Google, Yelp and even Reddit forums in our quest for the perfect New York City bagel: chewy yet crisp, toasted yet soft, flavorful yet not overpowering. While we’ve had occasional but limited luck, we recently found another contender.
Bageology is the 2022 brainchild of Ameira Olayan and Fadia Anani, who left careers in nursing and catering, respectively, to address the lack of a true-to-the-city New York bagel. “We were disappointed when we realized that Frisco didn’t really have any authentic bagel shops,” Olayan says.
After traveling to the East Coast and training for two weeks in the art of bagel making, the duo returned to open a Frisco bagel shop that carries an extensive menu of more than 15 varieties of bagels, all boiled and baked in-house, with more than 14 types of cream cheese schmears to adorn them with.
Indeed, the bagel selection lives up to New York standards. Order from traditional like the classic everything, poppyseed or sesame bagel, or sate your palate for adventure with options like the pumpernickel or za'atar. Satisfy your sweet tooth with options like French toast or a chocolate chip bagel, which offer a subtle but gratifying sweetness. Bagel flavors are discernible yet muted enough for that nostalgic yeasty, soft, chewy New-York-bagel texture to shine through.
Of course, some might argue that it’s not really a New York City bagel without lavish, almost overflowing fillings. Cream cheese, or “schmear,” is no less abundant than the bagel selection. Order from standard cream cheeses like the plain or blueberry spread or jump right into bolder flavors like the fruity pebble or (seasonal) pumpkin spice. Noteworthy is the honey walnut flavor, which boasts a subtle honey-infused base that’s studded with toasted walnuts.
The pistachio is another nutty creation with a sweet green schmear that’s packed with ground pistachio nuts. Bagels arrive generously loaded with spreads, just as you’d expect from a good Manhattan bagel: a thick layer of cream cheese oozes out to the bite.
Wash the heavy breakfast fare down with more than 13 rotating beverages, both standard and seasonal, including a fall-themed pumpkin spice latte. We are definitely adding Bagelology to our list of East Coast indulgences.
Bagelology, 252 W. Stonebrook Parkway, Frisco. Tuesday – Sunday, 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.