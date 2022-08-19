Berries and Batter Cafe Expands to Frisco with Espresso Martinis and Killer Crepes

Berries and Batter is a dangerous combination of stellar drinks and some over-the-top breakfast combinations.
Berries and Batter opened its first location in Highland Village in 2020 and recently branched out to Frisco. The spot has quickly become popular for its stylish decor, quick service, drinks and gluttonous brunch options. The large menu has breakfast and lunch items for almost all tastes and preferences, including vegan options, plus a full bar. Visit with an open mind and an empty stomach.
On weekend mornings, there will likely be a wait, but service is usually swift.
Healthier folks might find their attention drawn to the stuffed avocado ($15), a whole grilled avocado stuffed with turkey sausage, egg whites and cheese.
Berries and Batter is perhaps best known for its sweet breakfast options including pancakes, crepes, waffles and French toast. Try the famous B&B crepes ($13), a plate that comes with thin crepes, fresh berries, mascarpone, cream cheese and a raspberry glaze. The lingonberry crepes ($13) boast a sauce "specially imported from Sweden."
If you don’t find interest piqued by anything particular on the menu, go for the all-inclusive create-your-own option. Choose from toppings like Oreo, cheesecake, or peanut butter for your pancakes, crepes, waffles, or French toast. There’s no limit to how many toppings you can choose, which is both dangerous and wonderful.
Berries and Banter Cafe, 2100 Village Parkway, Suite 100, Highland Village, and 2727 Main St., Suite 600, Frisco, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday – Sunday