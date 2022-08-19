Berries and Batter Cafe Expands to Frisco with Espresso Martinis and Killer Crepes

click to enlarge Anisha Holla

click to enlarge The Santa Fe skillet Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Migas Anisha Holla

Berries and Batter is a dangerous combination of stellar drinks and some over-the-top breakfast combinations.Berries and Batter opened its first location in Highland Village in 2020 and recently branched out to Frisco. The spot has quickly become popular for its stylish decor, quick service, drinks and gluttonous brunch options. The large menu has breakfast and lunch items for almost all tastes and preferences, including vegan options, plus a full bar. Visit with an open mind and an empty stomach.On weekend mornings, there will likely be a wait, but service is usually swift.A good place to start is the biscuit and gravy omelet ($11), made with fluffy eggs stuffed with biscuit pieces and topped with a creamy sausage gravy. It’s like the two popular breakfast foods had a baby. And it’s a tasty one. Also here: hearty dishes like steak and eggs ($17) with an 8-ounce steak topped with an herb butter glaze, served with a side of eggs.The Santa Fe skillet ($13), comes with a bed of hash browns layered with eggs of your choice. The dish is topped with chorizo, avocado, jalepeños, tomatoes and onions for some added flavors.We also tried the migas ($12), which were excellent. These come with scrambled eggs and warm tortillas topped with salsa, jalapenos and crunchy tortilla strips.Healthier folks might find their attention drawn to the stuffed avocado ($15), a whole grilled avocado stuffed with turkey sausage, egg whites and cheese.Berries and Batter is perhaps best known for its sweet breakfast options including pancakes, crepes, waffles and French toast. Try the famous B&B crepes ($13), a plate that comes with thin crepes, fresh berries, mascarpone, cream cheese and a raspberry glaze. The lingonberry crepes ($13) boast a sauce "specially imported from Sweden."If you don’t find interest piqued by anything particular on the menu, go for the all-inclusive create-your-own option. Choose from toppings like Oreo, cheesecake, or peanut butter for your pancakes, crepes, waffles, or French toast. There’s no limit to how many toppings you can choose, which is both dangerous and wonderful.