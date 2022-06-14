Some of the Best Chicken Wings in Dallas Come From Around the World

Cosmo's 1212 Skillman Road



Mike’s Chicken 4234 Maple Ave. (Cedar Springs) and 7752 Forest Lane (North Dallas)

click to enlarge Mike's Chicken nails the crispy exterior and juicy interior that make fried chicken great. Amanda Albee

Hawker’s Asian Street Food 2800 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

click to enlarge The wings at Hawkers are a scene. Angie Quebedeaux

Onassis Greek Taphouse + Kitchen 760 W. Ralph Hall Parkway (Rockwall)

Will Call Bar 2712 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

click to enlarge Will Call's wings are shown up top, but be sure to order their pickle fries and Kool-Aid ketchup to round out the meal here. Alison McLean

Plucker’s Various Locations

Oak’d Handcrafted BBQ 5500 Greenville Ave.

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar Various Locations

Malai Kitchen Various Locations

click to enlarge The Thai wings with garlic-chili glaze at Malai Kitchen in the West Village Nick Rallo

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. Various Locations

Whistle Britches Various Locations

Smoky Rose 8602 Garland Road (East Dallas)

click to enlarge Smoky Rose wings come dry with sauce on the side. Angie Quebedeaux

No. 1 Plus Chicken 2115 E. Belt Line Road (Richardson)

Bonchon 4980 Belt Line Road (Addison) and 4940 State Highway 121 (The Colony)

Wings are a highly personal food. Smoky, sweet, spicy, sour or perhaps even naked — there is an abundance of options, and that doesn't even get to the international wing styles dished locally with flavors from Greece, Thailand and other spots on the globe.Eat your heart out with this roundup of some of the best places in Dallas to feed your a wing cravings.This dive bar, which is best known for its Vietnamese fare, also serves some of the best chicken wings in Dallas. Rather than coating them in sauce, they are fried until crunchy and then seasoned with a Cajun dry rub and served with a spicy sauce and a sesame-ginger-soy sauce on the side, which is perfect for dipping.Your primary decision when ordering chicken wings at Mike’s is whether you like them spicy or mild. The wings are served whole, and you have a choice of ranch, Buffalo, chipotle mayo, honey mustard or gravy for dipping. The crust is nicely seasoned and has a sturdy crunch. They offer orders of wings as a two-piece with a biscuit and pickles for $5.95 or add two sides to your order for $8.95. Be prepared to wait (or order online in advance) as it is always cooked to order and is often in high demand. Patience is a virtue, and your virtue will thank you once these wings are in your belly.Located in the heart of Deep Ellum, the Korean Twice Fried Wings ($11) should be sought by any wing lover. These come five to an order, but are large and extra-thick-skinned, so the dish is easily sharable. To get the crispy exterior, they add a little cornstarch to the batter then double fry it and toss it in a garlic gochujang sauce and top it with peanuts, sesame and cilantro. They also have naked wings available with your choice of sweet Thai chili, Hainanese, honey Sriracha or spring onion ginger sauce. If you prefer rubs over sauces, they offer five-spice or chuan jerk.For a different twist on wings, try the garlic feta wings at Onassis. These are seasoned with Greek oregano and topped with a creamy roasted garlic feta sauce and roasted red peppers. They are addictive, and extra napkins are a must.Chef John Farrell is known for being Lord of the Wings. Here the wings are pickle brined for 24 hours and dusted in their house-made gluten-free dredge before cooking. Each order comes with five wings, and you can choose between roasted garlic Buffalo, lemon pepper wet or Japanese glaze. They are served with ranch or blue cheese dressing. You can also get cauliflower wings instead of chicken if that is your jam.Plucker’s is probably the most popular place to eat chicken wings. You can order them as five pieces up to 100 pieces, either bone-in or boneless. They have more than 25 styles ranging from founder’s flavors, dry rub, Buffalo, Asian-inspired and barbecue. If you aspire to be on their Wall of Flame, just eat 25 “Fire in the Hole” wings in one sitting for a $5 T-shirt proclaiming your victory and a Polaroid picture on the wall.If you prefer smoked wings over battered and fried wings, Oak’d is your spot. These wings are different in that you truly taste the smoke flavor as they are served naked and not tossed in any kind of sauce, resulting in a juicy and purely flavorful bite. Get a half-dozen for $7.99 or a dozen for $13.99.Pie Tap has a five-piece chicken lollipop appetizer ($12) that serves as a great starter to the rest of their menu. Choose from hot honey garlic or lemon pepper, all served with blue cheese.If you’re in the mood for a culinary chicken wing adventure to the Far East, you can’t go wrong with Malai Kitchen. Their Thai chicken wings ($10) are served four per order, and they are fried then wok-seared in their lemongrass-chili glaze. The glaze has Red Boat fish sauce, rice vinegar, garlic and sesame seeds. You will gnaw these to the bone just to soak up all the flavor.We all know GAPCo. is a great pizza joint, but they are also known for some pretty spectacular wings. Choose from hot or mild Buffalo sauce, lemon pepper, garlic Parmesan or hot honey BBQ and experience the perfect combination of savory, saucy and crunchy. Get six for $13 served with ranch, celery and carrots. Bonus: they’re open late at night so you can get your fix at almost any hour.Chef Omar Flores has a fantastic Southern menu of all things fried and savory. When ordering starters, don’t miss out on their chargrilled sticky chicken wings ($19) served with a soy and ginger glaze, scallions and sesame seeds. Ordering a chicken starter when fried chicken is the main event may seem a bit much, but you can always start with a salad or deviled eggs and have these spicy wings as your main course.At this popular East Dallas smokehouse, the pit masters take their wings up a notch by first smoking them and then flash frying them before tossing them with their house-made dry rub. You can choose either spicy barbecue, Carolina or Buffalo sauce for dipping.If you love of Korean fried chicken, No. 1 Plus Chicken is a great option. You can get battered hot wings or nude (no batter) wings and your choice of a variety of sauces including yangyum, soy, garlic, mango habanero and crack cheese. Prices range from $13.95 for eight to $55.95 for 32.Bonchon is an international chain that specializes in wings, drumsticks and strips. Their chicken is hand-battered, double-fried and hand-brushed in either their soy garlic or gochujang-laced spicy sauce. If you like heat, the spicy sauce will take you to the brink of death, but it’s all in good fun. Thankfully, they provide pickled daikon radish cubes to help cut through the intense heat. Bonchon is opening a new spot in Frisco at 4760 Preston Road on June 20.