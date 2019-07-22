Dallas' Top Dog-Friendly Patios

Many North Texans love a good patio, evident from the sight of full restaurant exteriors come happy hour. As dog owners know, humans aren’t the only ones who appreciate shaded patios, but not all restaurants are equally welcoming to the four-legged companions.

Dallas restaurants can offer dog-friendly patios after applying and being accepted for a variance from the city. While that hasn't been the case for all of Texas, restaurants and bars will soon be able to have pet-friendly spaces throughout the state, after the approval of Texas Senate Bill 476.

Until then, we put together a list of local restaurants, bars and even a movie theater that provide places to grab a bite and a drink with your pet.

Cane Rosso

2612 Commerce St., Dallas (Deep Ellum); 7328 Gaston Ave., Dallas (White Rock Lake); 1301 S. Broadway St., Carrollton; 3685 The Star Blvd., Suite 200, Frisco 2612 Commerce St., Dallas (Deep Ellum); 7328 Gaston Ave., Dallas (White Rock Lake); 1301 S. Broadway St., Carrollton; 3685 The Star Blvd., Suite 200, Frisco



This Dallas-based pizzeria is not only pet-friendly, it also has its own dog rescue group known as Cane Rosso Rescue. Patrons can enjoy Neapolitan-style pizza while spending time with their pups at one of its multiple locations in the DFW area.

Hero

3090 Olive St., Suite B110, Dallas (Victory Park) 3090 Olive St., Suite B110, Dallas (Victory Park)



This bar and restaurant may be newer to the food scene, but it’s already ahead of the pack with its pet-friendly patio space. If you want to be near the action of the Dallas Mavericks or the Dallas Stars, or maybe you just want check out the general area, this location features plenty of open-air space that offers a great location for you and your furry friend to watch everything that’s happening in Victory Park.

K9 Cinemas

1301 Custer Road, Suite 810, Plano 1301 Custer Road, Suite 810, Plano



For those who can’t take the Texas heat even on a shaded patio, K9 Cinemas offers an indoor solution with its dog-friendly movie theater. These movie showings are not the typical new releases guests would find in most movie theaters, but if you want to watch a classic, you’re in the right place. Eric Lankford, the founder of K9 Cinemas, says the dog-friendly movie theater didn’t have to go through as tough a vetting process as DFW restaurants and bars typically do. “For the city, the only stipulation that they had was for food and drinks, that we can’t serve anything that has to be refrigerated, frozen or cooked,” Lankford says. “So basically that boils down to everything has to be prepackaged.”

Katy Trail Ice House

3127 Routh St., Dallas (Uptown) 3127 Routh St., Dallas (Uptown)



After walking your pup on the Katy Trail, the Katy Trail Ice House provides the perfect place to rest and grab a drink. This beer garden and restaurant is mostly outside, so there’s no need to worry about patio seating. Trees shade the area so you and your pup can take a break in the shade before continuing on the Katy Trail.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 500, Addison; 8401 Preston Road, Plano; 241 E. Interstate 20, Arlington 5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 500, Addison; 8401 Preston Road, Plano; 241 E. Interstate 20, Arlington



Dogs are welcome in the name and on the patio of this restaurant. This might become your dog’s favorite place to grab a bite to eat as it features a menu just for canines. Dog owners might be tempted to share a plate with their furry friends after seeing the dog’s menu of grilled hamburger patties, grilled chicken breasts and brown rice.

Mutts Canine Cantina

2889 CityPlace West Blvd., Dallas (Uptown) 2889 CityPlace West Blvd., Dallas (Uptown)



Take one look at this cantina, and you’ll want to bring your dog here as soon as possible. Mutts offers an off-leash dog park for guests and members, complete with playground-like equipment for your pups to play on while you can sit back and grab a drink.

Overeasy

1914 Commerce St., Dallas (downtown) 1914 Commerce St., Dallas (downtown)



Main Street Garden Park’s dog run is reopening across from Overeasy, and to celebrate, this Statler hotel restaurant will host “Big Dog Yappy Hour” from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. People and pets alike can indulge in Overeasy’s special happy hour menu on the patio. Dog owners can partake in its drink specials, while complimentary bones and a “CBD Hydration Station” will be available for their dogs.

The Shacks Dining & Dog Park

5800 Windhaven Parkway, The Colony 5800 Windhaven Parkway, The Colony



For those looking for a diverse food experience similar to Truck Yard but who don’t want to drive into the city to find it, The Shacks offers a multitude of dining options while providing dogs with a place to play. There is a variety of cuisines, from ramen to tacos to burgers. Guests can try multiple restaurants while knowing their dogs are also having a good time at the off-leash dog park.

Social Pie

5855 Maple Ave., Suite 160, Dallas (Love Field) 5855 Maple Ave., Suite 160, Dallas (Love Field)



Social Pie offers a pet-friendly environment for pizza-loving diners. The craft pizza and beer place is all about going “green,” and it seems this passion can only be matched with its love for dogs.

Truck Yard

5624 Sears St., Dallas (Lower Greenville); 5959 Grove Lane, The Colony 5624 Sears St., Dallas (Lower Greenville); 5959 Grove Lane, The Colony



This is a great place for picky pet owners who want to grab a bite to eat but might disagree on where they want to go. With Truck Yard changing up its food truck options daily along with serving its own cheesesteaks, there are more than likely enough options for everyone.