Best Food and Drink Finds for a Busy Fall Weekend, Oct. 28 - Nov. 1

Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about this week.
The fair is over and so are 90-degree temperatures. With Halloween and Dia de los Muertos there's lots to do this weekend, including MoMo Festival in Arlington and a Filipino culutral night at Midnight Rambler.
Here are our favorite finds:
Halloween Candy Flight Night
Oak Cliff Brewing Co., 1300 S. Polk St.
5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Oak Cliff Brewing Company will have flights of five Halloween candy-inspired beers for $21 on Friday, Oct. 28. The five beers include an orange taffy, lemon skulls, hot cinnamon and a chocolate peanut butter milk stout. This is a first-come, first-served trick-or-treating party, so plan to get there early.
Piyesta, A Filipino-American Celebration
Midnight Rambler, 1530 Main St. (Downtown)
9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Midnight Rambler, the underground bar at The Joule, is closing out Filipino-American History Month with a collaborative pop-up event. Mahal Eating, a Filipino pop-up kitchen and the upcycled denim brand, Crescente Patricio, will be there along with local Filipino DJ Jejune for a festive celebration with lots of fine cocktails and fare.
Tulum Nights
Tulum, 4216 Oak Lawn Ave.
10:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Watch out — things are about to get saucy at Tulum. This restaurant and bar on Oak Lawn is kicking off a new Friday-only, late-night event called Tulum Nights, and we bet there's dancing on the bar at some point. This Friday look for a costume contest with "huge cash prizes," a raffle for a limited-edition tequila bottle, a DJ and drink specials. RSVP here and keep the kids at home. Twenty-one and over only. Obs. But just in case.
Bishop BrewFest
Camp Bishop, 111 N. Bishop Ave.
5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
The inaugural Bishop BrewFest is this weekend at Camp Bishop, the outdoor courtyard in front of what used to be Trompo Tacos. On Saturday, it's adults only with food samples, live music, yard games, a customer contest, local beer and craft cocktails. Sunday is family day with food trucks, a petting zoo, face painting and "corn pool." Siren Rock, Manhattan Project, Pegasus City and 3 Nations are some of the local breweries expected. Admission is free, and you can buy beer tickets in advance for $30.
Catrina Party
Four Corners, 1311 S. Ervay St. (The Cedars)
4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Four Corners Brewing hosts its third annual Catrina Party with Common Hearts and CocoAndre Chocolatier. There will be local vendors, food, drinks, live music, face pain and flash tattoos. Common Hearts Market is a community organization that works to showcase local vendors. More than 35 vendors are on the docket for Saturday. Also here: a catrina contest.
Lowest Greenville Fall Fest
1914 Greenville Ave. (and a couple blocks north)
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Restaurants, bars and shops along Lowest Greenville Avenue are taking part in a big neighborhood fall festival, many offering drink and food specials. You can purchase a glass there and get more specials. Swizzle will have a $5 pumpkin cocktail, Standard Service will have a $6 mangonada, Son of a Butcher will have a $5 apple cider margarita and Greenville Avenue Pizza Company will have free fall beer samples. There's lots more to see do and sample. Trick-or-treating is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and adult specials will last until at least 4 p.m.
MoMo Festival
Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abrams St., Arlington
2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
MoMo Festival is a celebration of Nepalese food, culture and art. There will be dozens of varieties of momos (bite-sized dumplings) from local Nepalese restaurants, plus a momo-eating contest. Admission is free, but you need to register; otherwise, it's $10. There's also a VIP option for $100 that includes early check-in, VIP access and a free drink and order of momo.
Dia de Los Muertos in Garland
Granville Arts Center, 300 N. Fifth St., Garland
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1
Garland is hosting a free Dia Garland, its own Dia de los Muertos event, with food trucks, bounce houses, an artist market, altar displays and more. Los Matachines Mexico 2020 will perform, and there will be mariachi and ballet folkloric.