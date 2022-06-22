Support Us

Margs for Many: Where You Can Get Your Favorite Summer Beverage By the Gallon in Dallas

June 22, 2022 4:00AM

Hank Vaughn
One of the only good things to come out of the time during the pandemic was booze-to-go. It's a now settled law that we can grab a gallon of margaritas from a restaurant to enjoy in the comfort of our extremely cool and dark living rooms. 

Here are nine places in Dallas where you can pick up your favorite margaritas and in some cases even have them delivered as kits right to your front door.

Rusty Taco

Multiple Locations
If you are a UNT or TWU alumni or student, then you know Rusty Taco is a Denton staple. While it may be known for its college-friendly prices, their rocks and frozen margaritas are a Rusty favorite. From the classic to strawberry, mango, sangria swirl or watermelon jalapeño, you can order any of these either in a half gallon for $30 or a full gallon for $50.

José

4931 W. Lovers Lane
There will be days when you are in the mood for something a little more sophisticated; that’s when José steps into the picture. This Lovers Lane hot spot is known for authentic Mexican food, and its bar program is just as impressive as the culinary program. Try their “squozen” margarita, which is a frozen margarita made with fresh-squeezed lime juice, available as one of their three top-shelf margarita kits, which are $50 each.

Pie Tap

Four Locations
Pie Tap is a pizzeria, so they put an Italian twist on the classic margarita. Their Italian margarita is made with silver tequila, amaretto, orange juice and a red wine floater that can be served either frozen or on the rocks. You and your friends can enjoy this fusion drink when you order a frozen gallon for $55.

Blue Goose Cantina

Seven Locations
The classic Tex-Mex served at Blue Goose pairs perfectly with a classic margarita. There may be nights when you want a drink to go along with delivery. Well you’re in luck, Blue Goose has an expansive margarita menu you can order from that includes different sizes and flavors. A half gallon is $36, a full gallon is $72; you can even order your own personal one if a gallon is too much.

Meso Maya

Five Locations
Known for its elevated Mexican cuisine and unforgettable ambiance, Meso Maya has been a staple in the Dallas area for quite some time. Use Favor to order margaritas for delivery of single-serving margaritas (the full menu is available, including the avocado margarita). Or call their Preston Forest Location (469-726-4390) to order a margarita kit for curbside pick-up. They have two size options, $35 for four to five people or $45 for seven to eight people.

Chuy's

Various Locations
Chuy’s is another Tex-Mex favorite that serves freshly made margaritas. And since the pandemic, they've nailed curbside pickup. Chuy's margarita kits includes their signature sour mix, lime and a choice of tequila at a price of $30 for about six people. Individual premixed 'ritas are $9 to $15, depending on size. Gallons are also available for $55 to $65. We highly recommend the seasonal blackberry.

Velvet Taco

Five Locations
Velvet Taco was founded in Dallas in 2011 and has since become a favorite. Their wide range of tacos like the spicy tikka chicken and Cuban pig offer interesting spins on classics. And of course, let’s not forget their kick-ass margarita, which you can order either frozen or on the rocks. When you order online, you can get it either in a half gallon for $25 or a full gallon for $50.

Torchy's

Various Locations
This taco joint is famous for its chips and queso, which is best washed down with a Torchy's margarita. They have single margitas to-go ranging from the house rocks to the frozen lime to the sangria swirl. Along with that, they also have a to-go 'rita kit that includes a mix, lime and tequila that serves six people for $40.

Mesero

Six Locations
Mesero goes beyond traditional Tex-Mex; their motto is “Mexican Spirit American Life." Mesero has a wide range of drinks, among them margaritas, most of which are available to go. We prefer the La Perfeccion made with Double Barrel Herradura, Cointreau, citrus, lava salt and a spec of gold. Because you're golden. They also have kits available that serve 12 for $100 or four (plus two extra shots) for $50.
