The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
Partenope Ristorante
1903 Main St. (Downtown)
Pizza at Partenope with mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, soppressata, Jimmy's sausages, mushrooms and basil.
Alison McLean
Recently ranked No. 17 on the 2022 list of the best pizzerias in the U.S. by 50 TopPizza, Partenope
continues to deliver some of the best Neapolitan pies in Dallas. The interior space is beautiful, with a gorgeous handmade Neapolitan pizza oven decorated with Italian tiles as the centerpiece. The Montanara ($17) is an award-winning pie and one of the most popular menu items. It's flash-fried first, then baked in a 900°F oven and topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and basil. The Tridente ($18) is also a favorite, with mozzarella, tomato sauce, soppressata, mushrooms, Jimmy’s Italian sausage and basil. If you like your pizza with a little kick, order a side of chili oil to drizzle on top once it arrives.
Thunderbird Pies
7328 Gaston Ave. (East Dallas)
The Luka Brasi at Thunderbird Pies.
Angie Quebedeaux
From the creative geniuses behind Cane Rosso and Zoli’s
, what started as a ghost kitchen now has a brick-and-mortar location. Thunderbird Pies
is serving Detroit-style pizzas with Wisconsin brick cheese layered to the very edge of the buttery, crispy and chewy crust. The thick pizzas are crunchy along the edges and light and fluffy in the middle. The Thunder Mifflin ($18 – $25) is a great choice for meat lovers out there. Topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and tomato sauce, it has everything a carnivore could ask for in a pizza. Other popular options include the Luka Brasi, Drip Pan and, of course, the infamous Honey Bastard.
DeLucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine
Various Locations (Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth)
Can’t decide which pizza to order? At DeLucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine
, you can try them all. Just like at a Brazilian steakhouse
, a gaucho-style server delivers half slices of dozens of varieties of pizza to your table to try, including some unique choices like Turkish lamb, chicken tikka masala, Mexican elote and garlic picanha. It's all you can eat, at a fixed price of $24.50 per person. Lobster bisque, arugula salad, Kobe meatballs and dessert pizzas are also included in the fixed-price meal. It’s a great place for a date night or with a group of family or friends to celebrate a special occasion.
Pizza Leila
2001 Ross Ave. (Downtown, inside Sloane’s Corner)
Looking for an old-school Sicilian-style square pie that is saucy with a perfectly chewy crust? Pizza Leila
, which operates out of Sloane’s Corner, offers grandma pie by the slice ($4 – $4.50) or an entire pie ($26 – $34). This style of pizza is steeped in tradition. The menu is limited to eight options, but there is something for everyone. Pies start with four different types of cheese, and there are vegetarian options and meat options as well. One popular choice is the Spicy and Sweet Soppressata ($4.25 per slice or $32 per pie), which is layered with a spicy arrabbiata sauce, cherry bomb peppers and salami, with Texas honey drizzled on top; it's a nice combination of sweet and spicy. Gluten-free crusts are available for all whole pie orders.
Eno’s Pizza Tavern
407 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)
Eno's is a longtime Bishop Arts staple.
Courtesy of Eno's
is a tasty neighborhood pizza joint, especially if you love thin-crust pizza. Located smack-dab in the middle of the Bishop Arts District, it’s a great place to share a casual meal with family and friends in a laid-back atmosphere. Whether you’re in the mood for a traditional tomato-based pie or one with alfredo and ricotta, Eno’s allows you to create your own masterpiece or enjoy one of the chef-curated pies. One of the most popular pies, the Pig Smiley ($19), is topped with Benton’s country ham, local honey and Eno’s spicy sausage. If you’re not into meat, the Calabria ($16) is another popular option that has fresh tomatoes, crushed garlic, caramelized sweet onions, Calabrese hot peppers and mushrooms.
Cane Rosso
Various Locations
Straight Fire pizza at Cane Rosso.
Angie Quebedeaux
One of the most popular pizza joints in the city started humbly with a mobile pizza oven in a parking lot in 2009. Now, 13 years later, Cane Rosso
has seven locations throughout North Texas, all of which are certified by the Verace Pizza Napoletana Association, meaning the pizza adheres to the standards of Naples, Italy. Cooked quickly at high heat, the pizza boasts a flavorful and light crust with slightly charred edges, but a still-chewy center. The toppings are of the finest quality to complement the crust (like Jimmy's sausage). A fan favorite is the Honey Bastard ($20) with house-made mozzarella, hot soppressata, bacon marmalade and habanero honey. Follow Cane Rosso on social media to learn the pizza of the month; it’s usually something so creative and delicious you’ll find a way to stop by before it’s gone.
Zoli’s
14910 Midway Road (Addison) and 3501 Hulen St. (Fort Worth)
Fat Staxx at Zoli's.
Angle Quebedeaux
If New York-style round or square pizza is your thing, Zoli’s
is churning out stellar pies and other East Coast dishes. Check out any of the chef-curated pies or build your own. Our favorite is the Fat Staxx ($19), which has double pepperoni (you know the ones that curl up perfectly), mushrooms, cherry pepper ricotta and habanero honey. Don’t feel like dining out? A take-and-bake pizza is a great option and has been a big hit since COVID. Choose from the Spangler, Hylander, Pepperoni or Honey Bastard.
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
Various Locations Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
is a neighborhood spot that has some creative handcrafted pizzas. The crust has only four ingredients and takes 96 hours to make. Two unique but delicious pies are the prosciutto ($18) and smoked salmon ($17). The prosciutto pie is topped with prosciutto di parma, medjool dates, pistachios, arugula, house ricotta, Parmesan and balsamic. The smoked salmon pie, served only during brunch hours, has Icelandic smoked salmon, ricotta, red onion, dill, capers, a house-cured egg yolk and lemon zest. And if you’re looking for a great lunch special during the week, get a half pie and salad for $11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.
Multiple Locations GAPCo
opened along Greenville Avenue in 2007 and has been spreading its doughy wings since with additional locations on Peavy Road in East Dallas and in Richardson. It's known for some inventive ingredients like a house-made spice topping called Pizza Crack. Our favorite pizza is the Butcher’s Revenge, made with fire cheese (similar to ghost pepper heat), mozzarella, spicy salami, Italian sausage, hot honey drizzle and parsley. Slices are $8 and large pies are $25. At lunch during the week from 11 a.m to 4 p.m., get a slice of pizza, a small salad and a drink for $12.