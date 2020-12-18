10 Places to Get Your Christmas Tamales (Even Last Minute)

Like holiday decorations in retail stores, reminders to order tamales for Christmas start popping up around Halloween. La Popular Tamale House sold out their orders for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day pickup more than a month ago.

If you need some of those lovely stuffed bundles of masa on your Christmas table, you haven’t missed out altogether. You’ll find refrigerated and frozen varieties at most local grocery stores, but fresh options still abound, too.

La Popular is still taking orders, just for earlier pickup dates, and we found several places around town that are still taking orders for Christmas Eve.

Casa Masa Pop-Up at Encina 614 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)



Since late November, tamal pop-up Casa Masa has been part of the Saturday scene at Encina, which opened in October in North Oak Cliff. Customers order through direct message on Instagram or Facebook by Thursday each week for Saturday pickup.

Choose from ancho chile-brisket tamales ($18 per half dozen) and six other varieties ($12 per half dozen) and add on salsa verde or roja ($5 for 12 ounces). Green chile chicken and pork are among the options, as well as a veggie version with zucchini, squash, kale, roasted corn and red bell pepper.

Order by Dec. 20 for pickup from 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve. Tamales will be hot and ready to eat.

Coco’s Fire & Ice 410 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)



Coco’s Fire & Ice can delight your senses with its thoughtful decor and its robust bar menu.

The eatery is closed for renovations through Dec. 20, but will reopen in time for its annual Christmas festivities, including an Industry Posada Dec. 21.The reopening is right on time for tamales, too.

Call 469-781-0222 between Dec. 21 and 23 to order for pickup on Christmas Eve.

The Tamale Company's goods are available through Eatzi's right now.

Eatzi’s 3403 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5600 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas); 6025 Royal Lane, No. 208 (North Dallas) with additional locations in Fort Worth, Grapevine and Plano



Eatzi’s has the goods from The Tamale Company on their Christmas menu, with ancho chili pork, cheese and jalapeño and chicken tomatillo varieties ($9.99 per half dozen). Tamales are fully cooked but will require reheating.

Order by Dec. 23 for pickup Dec. 18 to 24. Menu items will also be available for in-store purchase in all Eatzi’s locations.

Elm & Good 2551 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)



Elm & Good is saying “Feliz Navidad” with tamales on its holiday menu for dine-in ($9 for 3) or take out ($18 per half dozen). Take your pick of pork carnitas or local mushroom tamales served with salsa roja and verde.

Order by 5 p.m. Dec. 24 for takeout. Elm & Good will be open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. for dinner oChristmas Eve and 4 to 8 p.m. Christmas Day.

El Mero Mero Tamalero 920 S. Harwood St., No. 110 (Dallas Farmers Market)



El Mero Mero Tamalero sells tamales by the dozen ($15) or half-dozen ($8.12) as well as a full menu for dine-in or takeout at their spot in The Market Shops. Choices include veggie, pork, pork with jalapeños, beef, chicken or bean with jalapeños.

Call 214-741-7617 by Dec. 21 to order for Christmas Eve pickup. The shop will be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be serving a full menu, including tamales, first come, first served.

Learn how to make your own tamales from José's chef.

José 4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)



You can make your own tamales for Christmas this year, and José chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman will help you. Just choose a family meal kit for four with pork or cheese tamales ($26), and follow the video tutorial led by chef AQ.

Order online or call 214-891-5673 by Dec. 23 for pick up on Christmas Eve. Same day pick-up may be available on other dates, and José will be open for dine-in from 4 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Meso Maya 11909 Preston Road, No. 1426 (North Dallas); 1611 McKinney Ave. (near downtown); 4123 Abrams Road (East Dallas); additional locations in Plano and Addison



Tamales for the whole family are available in an assortment of meal packages (starting at $30) at Meso Maya locations. Choose from chicken, brisket, pork or black bean and cheese tamales and salsa roja or verde. Tamales will be heated and ready to serve.

Call the Meso Maya nearest you to order. One day advance notice is required.

Miriam Cocina Latina 2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren Park)



Order a full dinner ($48) with 12 pork or chicken tamales, beans, rice, chips and a trio of salsas for curbside pickup at Miriam Cocina Latina. The restaurant and patio will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, and the full menu can also be ordered for takeout.

Call 214-855-5275 for more details and to place an order.

One90 Smoked Meats 10240 E. Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas)



Whole and half briskets are among the holiday specials at One90 Smoked Meats, and luckily the shop has set aside some brisket and some smoked pork shoulder for tamales ($19.95 per dozen).

Limited quantities are available, so order online soon for pickup Dec. 22 and 23.

Pecan Lodge 2702 Main St. (Deep Ellum)



Brisket and pulled pork tamales ($18 per dozen) are on the Christmas menu alongside smoked meats and holiday sides at Pecan Lodge. All menu items, including tamales, are fully cooked and ready to reheat.

Order and pick up through the Express Line at Pecan Lodge during business hours, and order through email or online by 5 p.m. Dec. 20. Pickup for online orders is between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Pecan Lodge catering facility, 1618 W. Commerce St. in West Dallas.