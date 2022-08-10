Best Spots to Eat Vegan in Dallas

Here, we’ve compiled a list of the places that have done it best.
Nuno’s Tacos and Veg Mex Grill
8024 Spring Valley Road
Nuno’s also rotates out vegan versions of Mexican favorites like birria tacos made of roasted hibiscus flowers and oat-based Marranito (Mexican molasses) shakes. All ingredients are sourced fresh from growers in Mexico and beyond.
“We focus on high-quality, healthy ingredients,” owner Nuno Arias Jr. says. “We’re not so much focused on expanding as we are on taking care of the customers we already have.”
And the quality of the food here is evident. Whether you're full-time vegan, part-time committed, or just plain curious, Nuno’s food will have you returning back for more.
Vegan Food House
828 W. Seventh St. Vegan Food House serves Southern-inspired plates, including dishes like po'boys, mac and cheese, and fried oyster mushrooms.
Plan a heavy meal here, as Vegan Food House’s menu places a big emphasis on all things deep-fried. Start your meal with the boudin balls, which are generously stuffed with vegan sausage, onions, peppers, and rice. The balls are then breaded and deep-fried for a crisp and buttery outer later. There are tree balls to an order, enough for sharing — or eat by yourself. They don’t judge.
Another customer favorite is the shrimp and grits, a vegan take on a Southern classic. This one has grilled vegan shrimp atop a bed of cheese grits. The plate is topped with peppers, tomatoes and onions to create a perfect balance of protein, dairy and vegetables.
Project Pollo
4814 Greenville Ave.Project Pollo opened the doors of its Dallas location earlier this year. Project Pollo is veganizing classic fried chicken fare ranging from chicken nuggets to chicken wings to fried chicken sandwiches.
What sets Project Pollo apart from others in Dallas’ growing vegan-friendly list is its ability to replicate the taste and texture of chicken meat. Whether you bite into their Chickn wing drenched in herby garlic sauce, a nice fried Chickn salad wrap or even a spicy Chickn sandwich, this fast-casual eatery’s proprietary vegan recipe has both the texture and flavor of the real deal. With high hopes to save the environment and revolutionize the fast-food industry, Project Pollo’s vegan Chickn is a must try.
Casa Del Vegano
333 Jefferson Blvd. Casa Del Vegano is another vegan Mexican concept. Try the chimichanga, a slightly modified version of a fan-favorite Mexican dish. It's deep-fried and loaded with Beyond beef, black beans and salsa, making for a particularly difficult game of "find the impostor." It’s even topped with a vegan chili con carne for added authenticity.
Casa Del Vegano also serves up some pretty mean birria tacos served with consomme, a long-inaccessible option to the vegan population.
Other vegan twists on Mexican favorites include nachos, enchiladas and, of course, meaty street tacos.
Zonk Burger
2919 Race St. (Fort Worth)Zonk Burger first started selling their burgers from the back of a food truck in 2019. Since then, they've opened their own hot pink brick-and-mortar location in the heart of Fort Worth. Covered in cute rainbow-colored decor, Zonk Burger is the first fast-casual eatery in Fort Worth to serve a fully vegan menu.
Favorites include seitan wings, tofu nuggets and smoked green beans. Their signature burgers come with meat substitutes ranging from black bean and millet to mushroom and walnut. All burgers are drenched in Zonk Burger's rave-worthy special sauce, which is made with boiled chickpeas.
If you happen to stop by on a Sunday, grab some of their special vegan biscuits or chocolate donuts on the way out. You'll likely find yourself snacking the entire car ride home.
Vegan Kebab Mediterranean Grill
520 Shepherd DriveVegan Kebab Mediterranean Grill is the first local spot to sell 100% vegan kebabs crafted completely from Gardein protein. With this spot, owner and chef Atta Noori hopes to bring the flavors of Oman to the city of Garland through vegan cuisine.
Start with a sandwich like the Gyro Rocket or Chicken Rocket Sandwich, both which come generously slathered in a house-made (vegan) gyro sauce. They also have vegan salads and rice bowls. Regardless of what you order, the restaurant’s faux meats are an applaudable emulation of the real thing. Finish off your meal with a slice of baklava, a flaky phyllo pastry filled with honey-soaked nuts. Feel free to indulge. It’s all vegan.