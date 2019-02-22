This New Ross Avenue Restaurant Challenges You to Eat Six Bull Testicles in Four Minutes

You may have a question or two that needs answering. The first question, “Which one is the Bison Bar and Grill?” is easy: It’s the one with the life-size bison statue standing on the gate. The entrance is around back, facing away from the rush of Ross Avenue. The Scorpions' “No One Like You,” as head-bangingly '80s as the painting of the multicolored buffalo on the glass-tiled wall, plays over the speakers as the door to the dim bar swings open.

The other question you’ll likely want answered with relative speed is about the deep-fried testicles: The Bison Bar and Grill has a “Rocky Mountain oysters challenge,” and the menu invites you to ask about it. What is it? It’s beautiful beef calf balls, deep-fried and jumbled up in an “F.U. sauce” sparkling with the Carolina Reaper and ghost peppers.