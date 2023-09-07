 Black Tap's Gigantic Milkshakes Take Dallas’s Victory Park by Storm | Dallas Observer
First Look

First Look: Gigantic Milkshakes Take Dallas’ Victory Park by Storm

Originally from New York City, Black Tap's over-the-top milkshakes recently debuted in Dallas. We came in expecting big and weren't disappointed.
September 7, 2023
The CakeShake is a customer favorite, topped with an entire slice of birthday cake and rimmed with sprinkles.
The CakeShake is a customer favorite, topped with an entire slice of birthday cake and rimmed with sprinkles. Anisha Holla
There’s almost no doubt you’ve seen these milkshake monstrosities broadcast all over Dallas social media accounts. Black Tap, originally a New York phenomenon, opened its first Texas location in Dallas’ Victory Park in August. And for aficionados of sugar, whipped cream and over-the-top desserts, the shakes here are the perfect cold and creamy antidote to the Texas heat. Or life. We made a stop earlier this month to check it out ourselves.

As with many of our other spontaneous restaurant visits this year, we say the internet made us do it.
Black Tap is located in Victory Park. You can't miss the neon sign out front.
Anisha Holla
Dim ceiling lights, neon signs and checkered walls give the entire dining room a vintage appeal. Retro wall art and furniture pieces both fit well with Black Tap’s timeless diner-inspired menu, which flaunts more than a dozen different assortments of burgers, fries, wings and shakes. A full-service bar at the back is a whimsical juxtaposition to what could be considered a 5-year-old’s wildest dream: a milkshake bar stocked with glammed-up jars of sprinkles and candy. 
Retro interiors go with the classic diner menu here.
Anisha Holla
While the milkshakes are what got this concept its social media hype, Black Tap sells other classic diner foods, including a selection of big burgers, which range from $17 to $23 and come with fries. There are four flavors of wings, all priced at $15–$16. A small snack and sides menu has chips, dips, salads and hot fried pickles ($11.50). Black Tap has a good assortment of local craft beers on tap, all priced under $8. Cocktails, including a Dr Pepper old fashioned, are $12.

We tried the crispy cauliflower corn ($17.50), a pair of burger buns holding a fried vegetable patty and fresh corn salsa. Be prepared for a messy affair; a flimsy toothpick and a couple of layers of burger sauce are really all that hold the burger from spilling out onto a bed of either onion rings, french fries or sweet potato fries. The thick vegetable patty has a good crunch and is topped with fresh arugula and thin pickled onions 
Burgers come with your choice of toppings and fries.
Anisha Holla
But one might argue that — even after big, sloppy burgers and large french fry portions — the main part of the meal still lies ahead. Packing upward of 1,600 calories, our milkshake easily topped all else that we ate in calories, grandeur and all-around camera appeal. We ordered the famous CakeShake, which came blended with sprinkles and topped with an entire slice of birthday cake. Other sugar-loaded behemoths come crowned with jewels like a cinnamon bun, ice-cream-cookie sandwich or an entire Pop Tart for those seeking a taste of childhood.

Sugar levels are through the roof. For some, it may even be overwhelming. But for a whopping $18.50, 1,600 calories and a never-ending stream of internet acclaim, we came in expecting big. Suffice it to say that we weren’t let down.

Black Tap, 2475 Victory Park Lane. Sunday – Wednesday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

