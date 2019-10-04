 


4
The open kitchen of Sushi Axiom in Oak Lawn
The open kitchen of Sushi Axiom in Oak Lawn
Alex Gonzalez

Budget Bites: Find a Good Deal at Sushi Axiom in Oak Lawn

Alex Gonzalez | October 4, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

After a summer of service, Sushi Axiom seems to be a hit in Oak Lawn. With its vibrant Asian-inspired atmosphere, stylish open kitchen and incredible happy hour deals, it's easy to see why it's popular.

This sushi bar opened its doors at this location in May, following the closing of Izakaya Roman Yakitori.

While restaurants have come and gone from the address, Sushi Axiom appears to be very much loved by the community.

Every weekday from 3 to 7 p.m., Sushi Axiom offers a happy hour with good deals on sushi, starters, sakes, wines and beers on tap and other spirits.

This bar's a perfectly good spot to land for happy hour.
This bar's a perfectly good spot to land for happy hour.
Alex Gonzalez

Perhaps one of the best options is the Texas nigori sake, which is only $5 during happy hour.

The sake comes in a little container, which makes for about four or five mini shots of the sweet, milky spirit. It's not so much that you get completely wasted, but just enough so you feel a slight buzz. Other brews, booze and spirits are the $3 beers, which include Shiner, Dos Equis and more. Sushi Axiom also offers $5 wines on tap, one of which is a fabulous Perrin rosé.

For food, guests can enjoy traditional sushi rolls, like the spicy tuna or the California rolls ($4), or Sushi Axiom signature rolls, like the snow white roll ($8) or the vegetable tempura ($6).

To spice things up, there's the spicy miso ramen, which comes with a boiled egg, bamboo shoots and ginger. Sounds like just what we'll need to stay warm this fall.

Can’t make the 3 to 7 p.m. window during the week? Luckily, Sushi Axiom offers happy hour pricing all day on Sundays.

Sushi Axiom, 3211 Oak Lawn Ave C. (Oak Lawn). 214-828-2288.

