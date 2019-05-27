Bumbershoot Barbecue’s Daily Specials Are a Steal

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, you can get one meat, a side and a drink for $10.50 at Bumbershoot Barbecue.

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

Deal or no deal? That’s the question when it comes to Bumbershoot Barbecue. We traveled to Argyle to check out what the alfresco barbecue spot was serving up, and we were pleasantly surprised.

First things first, Bumbershoot is an outpost, so if you are interested in venturing out, make sure it’s a good weather day. Second, go during lunch hour to try their specials. The first is the sandwich combo ($10.50) available on Tuesdays and Thursdays — your choice of meat, one side and a drink. Bumbershoot is even offering the special for $10 to those who mention spotting them in the Observer. The second lunch special is on Fridays: a burger and a side for 10 bucks.

EXPAND Behold Bumbershoot's tater tots loaded with brisket and cheese. Dalila Thomas

If you want to throw down an extra couple of bucks, the Loaded Tots ($12), which could easily be the star of the menu, are topped with juicy chopped brisket, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and barbecue sauce. It’s far much too much to eat alone, so go half and go all out.

Bumbershoot Barbecue, 425 U.S. Highway 377 S., Argyle. Open 11 a.m.-sellout and 5 p.m.-sellout Tuesday-Sunday.