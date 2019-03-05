Check Out the Final Lineup for the Between the Buns Slider Fest

Last year, the Observer launched a new Dallas food fest: Between the Buns, celebrating the humble slider sandwich and its many, many variations. On Saturday, March 23, the event returns to the Dallas Farmers Market, where attendees can fill up on as many sliders as humanly possible. This year's lineup is stacked — from burgers to barbecue and everything in between, there's serious talent coming to the party:
Asador
Barley & Board
Bellagreen
BurgerFi
Cattleack BBQ
Chop House Burgers
Dallas Caramel Company
Doc B's Fresh Kitchen
Easy Slider
Eureka
Fresh Art Foodie
Gather Kitchen
Haystack Burgers & Barley
House of Blues
Hutchins BBQ
Isabelly's Chocolate & Sweet Treats
Jakes Burgers and Beer
JC's Burger Bar
Knife
Open Palette
Picasso's Pizza Bar & Grill
Press Box Grill
Shady's Burgers
State & Allen
Stirr
Tart Bakery
The Local Oak
Vidorra
Village Burger Bar
A $35 general admission ticket gets you unlimited slider samples and access to cash bars. A $65 VIP ticket means you get into the event an hour early, along with access to a VIP lounge with VIP-only sliders and three drink tickets at the VIP bar.
Looking for a slider deal? Grab three friends and buy a Slider Stack 4-Pack, which means you'll save $45 on the price of four tickets. If you have yet to buy tickets, get on it — prices increase the day of the fest.
Head to Between the Buns' website for more info.
