Check Out the Final Lineup for the Between the Buns Slider Fest

Last year, the Observer launched a new Dallas food fest: Between the Buns, celebrating the humble slider sandwich and its many, many variations. On Saturday, March 23, the event returns to the Dallas Farmers Market, where attendees can fill up on as many sliders as humanly possible. This year's lineup is stacked — from burgers to barbecue and everything in between, there's serious talent coming to the party:

Asador

Barley & Board

Bellagreen

BurgerFi

Cattleack BBQ

Chop House Burgers

Dallas Caramel Company

Doc B's Fresh Kitchen

Easy Slider

Eureka

Fresh Art Foodie

Gather Kitchen

Haystack Burgers & Barley

House of Blues

Hutchins BBQ

Isabelly's Chocolate & Sweet Treats

Jakes Burgers and Beer

JC's Burger Bar

Knife

Open Palette

Picasso's Pizza Bar & Grill

Press Box Grill

Shady's Burgers

State & Allen

Stirr

Tart Bakery

The Local Oak

Vidorra

Village Burger Bar

A $35 general admission ticket gets you unlimited slider samples and access to cash bars. A $65 VIP ticket means you get into the event an hour early, along with access to a VIP lounge with VIP-only sliders and three drink tickets at the VIP bar.