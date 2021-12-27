Support Us

First Look: Chet's in the West End

December 27, 2021

Paddy’s burger comes topped with pot roast, Irish cheddar cheese, a Guinness sauce and onion rings.
Paddy's burger comes topped with pot roast, Irish cheddar cheese, a Guinness sauce and onion rings.
A new restaurant has opened in downtown's West End. Chet’s is an Irish and American pub serving classic fare from both sides of the pond. The restaurant sits on the corner of Elm and Market streets near a DART station, making it an easy spot to grab dinner before a game or concert at the American Airlines Center.

Chet’s is owned by the same group that operates RJ Mexican Cuisine and 3Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails, both of which are neighbors to this spot. The name, Chet, is a tribute to owner Jay Khan's father-in-law, who was a U.S. Navy veteran with a penchant for whisky and sarcasm. Sounds like a perfectly likable guy.

The menu has some of the staples found at most Irish-ish restaurants; fish and chips (cod), corned beef and cabbage and shepherd's pie. The Paddy’s Burger is topped with pot roast, Irish cheddar cheese, a Guinness sauce and onion rings. There’s even tikka masala, which feels like a British parlay. There are many American standards including burgers, wings and chips served with Ranch.

The dinner menu is more expansive with steaks, pasta, grilled salmon, chicken and a truffle macaroni and cheese topped with bacon and chicken.
Lots of seating options, including a plush fire-side lounge.
Lots of seating options, including a plush fire-side lounge.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Chet’s menu of come-one-come-all applies to the dining space as well. There’s a long bar with TVs overhead and a lovely library with couches around a fireplace. Fan of high-table tops? They got those. Fan of flowery love seats around a table? They’ve got those too. And then there’s the large patio outside for when the weather is nice.

We only tried the Paddy's Burger on a recent visit. It's served without an ounce of shame. I had to demand the server to take the plate away with a few bites left so I wouldn't eat myself sick. It’s a fun space that would suit any number of tastes or moods; intimate dinner, burger and beer before a game or drink in the posh lounge.

Chet's, 208 N. Market St., 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Thursday,  11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday
