First Look: Chet's in the West End

Chet’s is owned by the same group that operates RJ Mexican Cuisine and 3Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails, both of which are neighbors to this spot. The name, Chet, is a tribute to owner Jay Khan's father-in-law, who was a U.S. Navy veteran with a penchant for whisky and sarcasm. Sounds like a perfectly likable guy.
The menu has some of the staples found at most Irish-ish restaurants; fish and chips (cod), corned beef and cabbage and shepherd's pie. The Paddy’s Burger is topped with pot roast, Irish cheddar cheese, a Guinness sauce and onion rings. There’s even tikka masala, which feels like a British parlay. There are many American standards including burgers, wings and chips served with Ranch.
The dinner menu is more expansive with steaks, pasta, grilled salmon, chicken and a truffle macaroni and cheese topped with bacon and chicken.
We only tried the Paddy's Burger on a recent visit. It's served without an ounce of shame. I had to demand the server to take the plate away with a few bites left so I wouldn't eat myself sick. It’s a fun space that would suit any number of tastes or moods; intimate dinner, burger and beer before a game or drink in the posh lounge.
Chet's, 208 N. Market St., 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday