First Look: Chirps Brings Nashville Hot Chicken to Lower Greenville

As the sign over the sign shows, this place has had a few concepts recently.

This little watering hole has gone through several changes since January. Earlier this year, the Lower Greenville bar formerly known as LG Taps rebranded itself as The Chuggin’ Monk. But this new era was short-lived because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, upon Gov. Greg Abbott’s allowing Texas restaurants to reopen to 25% and, later, 50% capacity, the once beverage-only bar started offering food.

Jumping on the Nashville hot chicken trend, the little dive bar across from Granada Theatre is now Chirps Chicken Shack.

Chirps is the brainchild of John Sanchez, who, according to an interview with CultureMap Dallas, brought the idea to LG Taps founder Jason Caswell as a way to help each other during the pandemic.

It first opened for delivery-only in April but is now offering indoor and outdoor seating at 50% capacity.

If you were familiar with LG Taps or the short-lived Chuggin’ Monk, you’ll see that on the inside of Chirps, pretty much nothing has changed. Guests will find the long dive bar and arcade games, which offer a familial, nostalgic feel. The spacious, dog-friendly patio also remains the same. With lots of room to mingle and with a wooden fence surrounding, the patio feels like a home’s backyard.

EXPAND The Nashville hot chicken sandwich with crinkle fries Alex Gonzalez

As for the food, Chirps’ menu is fairly simple. They offer chicken tender packages with Texas toast and fries, with heat levels on the chicken varying from “country,” “Nashville” and “fire” ($11-40.)

They also offer a cheeseburger ($8), a crispy chicken sandwich ($9.50) and a Nashville chicken sandwich ($11). For children, Chirps offers a grilled cheese sandwich and chicken nuggets ($5 for each meal).

For sides, guests can choose from Texas toast ($1), waffle fries, crinkle fries and mac and cheese ($2.50). They can also choose from several dipping sauces, including ranch, gravy, barbecue, honey-barbecue and medium Buffalo (65 cents each.)

If you find yourself out and about on Lower Greenville (and you’re dipping your toe in dining at restaurants right now), Chirps is worth a try. Sure, the idea of merging a chicken shack and a taproom dive bar may sound a bit unusual, but with hot, spicy food at a decent price, Chirps manages to make it work.

Chirps Chicken Shack, 3619 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville). Open noon to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.