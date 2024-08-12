 Dallas Gets Two New Sushi Restaurants | Dallas Observer
Two (Sort of) New Sushi Spots Roll Into Dallas, Including Sushi by Scratch

Yes, yes, yes. There's plenty of sushi for everyone in Dallas now.
August 12, 2024
Sushi by Scratch.
Sushi by Scratch. Kathy Tran

It's simple.

We see sushi. We make a reservation.

These two new spots are ample proof that Dallas' sushi wave won't be letting up anytime soon.
click to enlarge
Sushi by Scratch is a pop-up inside the Adolphus Hotel.
Chad Wadsworth

Sushi by Scratch

When Sushi by Scratch sold out its two-month pop-up last December in a hotel room at The Adolphus (yes, really), the city said a silent prayer, hoping it would eventually be here to stay.

This week, co-founder and executive chef Phillip Frankland Lee answered us all and made permanent the residence in an unassuming room on the eighth floor of The Adolphus. The redesigned space has a more robust and rare selection of premium Japanese whiskeys and sake, plus a complete redesign of the sushi bar and welcome area.

The 14-foot live-edged Spalted Maple sushi counter is driving a hard bargain for our next dinner plans. It's crafted out of a single tree by skilled artisans at Awesome Shoppe in Beeville, Texas. We gotta see that.

The omakase experience is $165 per person and reservations are released on the first of the month at noon for the following month's availability. Seatings are at 5, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m., seven nights a week. View availability and snag a seat via Tock.
click to enlarge
A spread of TEN Sushi + Cocktail's artistic dishes.
Wales Communications

TEN Sushi + Cocktail

The sexy and chic new sushi spot in Uptown, TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar officially opened last week near The Henry.

We think TEN is to Uptown as Komodo is to (almost) Deep Ellum. It has a similar, upbeat vibe with a dimly lit, luxurious atmosphere. They serve hot and cold pan-Asian dishes, and a variety of rolls, sashimi and nigiri. (FYI: TEN Sushi isn't associated with TEN Ramen. Different folks completely, although we're sure they'd each find each other lovely.)

TEN came out of the gate serving lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a weekday happy hour 3–6 p.m. It's also open until midnight on Friday and Saturday. Sheesh that's a long day of sushi. See full hours below.

TEN Sushi + Cocktail, 2301 N. Akard St. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Saturday, 4 p.m. – midnight; Sunday, 4–10 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
