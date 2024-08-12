Two (Sort of) New Sushi Spots Roll Into Dallas, Including Sushi by Scratch

We see sushi. We make a reservation.
These two new spots are ample proof that Dallas' sushi wave won't be letting up anytime soon.
Sushi by ScratchWhen Sushi by Scratch sold out its two-month pop-up last December in a hotel room at The Adolphus (yes, really), the city said a silent prayer, hoping it would eventually be here to stay.
This week, co-founder and executive chef Phillip Frankland Lee answered us all and made permanent the residence in an unassuming room on the eighth floor of The Adolphus. The redesigned space has a more robust and rare selection of premium Japanese whiskeys and sake, plus a complete redesign of the sushi bar and welcome area.
The 14-foot live-edged Spalted Maple sushi counter is driving a hard bargain for our next dinner plans. It's crafted out of a single tree by skilled artisans at Awesome Shoppe in Beeville, Texas. We gotta see that.
The omakase experience is $165 per person and reservations are released on the first of the month at noon for the following month's availability. Seatings are at 5, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m., seven nights a week. View availability and snag a seat via Tock.
TEN Sushi + CocktailThe sexy and chic new sushi spot in Uptown, TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar officially opened last week near The Henry.
We think TEN is to Uptown as Komodo is to (almost) Deep Ellum. It has a similar, upbeat vibe with a dimly lit, luxurious atmosphere. They serve hot and cold pan-Asian dishes, and a variety of rolls, sashimi and nigiri. (FYI: TEN Sushi isn't associated with TEN Ramen. Different folks completely, although we're sure they'd each find each other lovely.)
TEN came out of the gate serving lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a weekday happy hour 3–6 p.m. It's also open until midnight on Friday and Saturday. Sheesh that's a long day of sushi. See full hours below.
TEN Sushi + Cocktail, 2301 N. Akard St. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Saturday, 4 p.m. – midnight; Sunday, 4–10 p.m.