La Casita Coffee Turns a New Page at Half Price Books' Flagship

Amazon.com makes it easy to shop for books. You can do so from the comfort of your couch while still in your bathrobe, and there is no one to judge you for spending perhaps too much time in the romance or cryptozoology section. Sometimes you want to read about the Mothman without having to be bothered combing your hair or putting on eyeliner. But something is lost as well.
Used bookstores, on the other hand, provide more than the online experience can offer. You have the chance to stumble upon an old treasure that you didn’t even know you needed while getting lost within the serpentine rows of overflowing shelves full of books stacked haphazardly and often in no discernable order while the bookstore cat suns itself in a nook at the back of the store.
You bring the dusty dog-eared copy of Walt Whitman’s early printing of Leaves of Grass up to the register where the owner is reading a newspaper and doesn’t even realize you’re there until you discreetly cough, and while he gets ready to check you out you help yourself to a cup of coffee from the urn at front.
Try doing that at Amazon.com.
The Half Price Books’ location on Northwest Highway is a huge 50,000-square-foot behemoth of a mothership that serves as both the flagship retail location as well as corporate headquarters. It’s so large that a bit of the used bookstore charm is lost. There are no permanent cat residents, for example, and it has a uniformity of organization and signage among its sections, but it does still have some meandering aisles as well as old nostalgic bric-a-brac strategically placed here and there.
Its large size, moreover, means that instead of a simple coffee urn at the front, an entire coffee shop is within its walls. Or, at least there was for several years until Black Forest Café closed up shop a while ago.
La Casita Coffee, who have been wholesaling their cruffins, croissants and other baked goods and pastries to well over a hundred local restaurants and coffee shops for a couple of years now. With the addition of Brianna Short, they have branched out to brick-and-mortar locations, with operations in Rowlett, Richardson and, as of Aug. 20, at the Half Price Books on Northwest Highway.
We ordered a latte, a chai latte and a survey of their baked goodies: a croissant, banana muffin, almond croissant, cruffin and cinnamon roll.
5801 E. Northwest Highway (at the Half Price Books flagship store). Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.