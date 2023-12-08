Gallo Nero Serves Italian Comfort Food

“Nothing fancy, just great Italian food,” is the promise that Gallo Nero Italian Bistro, with locations in Dallas and Frisco (at 4851 Legacy Drive), makes on its website. That's a bit of a tall order.
In theory, Italian food shouldn’t be so hard to get right. And yet, people can be so particular and outspoken as to what constitutes “real” Italian food, and we get that. Dallas also has a dubious reputation for lacking high-quality Italian (we wouldn’t say that, but some people do), and restaurants that meet purists’ standards can be pricey. It’s almost like you can’t make great Italian food without getting fancy. (Although, as Chris Wolfgang wrote in his recent review, the new spot Via Triozzi is certainly challenging that idea.)
Founded in 2017 by brothers-in-law and veteran restaurateurs Florenc Leshnja and Festim “Tim” Raka (who also own Roma Italian Bistro in Oak Cliff), the restaurant is named after the Italian legend of a black rooster who assisted in a Florentine military victory and is a symbol of pride in Italy.
The Greenville Avenue location offers a casual atmosphere. The warm and inviting space has exposed brick and low-key lighting, making it the perfect spot for a glass of wine. We visited during a slow time of the day, and our server was attentive but didn't hover.
By far the biggest bang for your buck is the Tour of Italy, which comes with half orders of lasagna, cheese ravioli alfredo and tortellini alla pana ($18). Keep in mind the half orders are substantial enough to be full meals. In theory, this dish could feed a group of three. The vodka sauce on the tortellini provides a tangy balance to the smooth, sweet ricotta inside the tortellini.
The pizza didn’t give us much to write home about, however. While not bad — the crispy, New York-style crust and the thick, gooey mozzarella are perfectly serviceable — it just didn’t make as strong an impression. If you’re looking for pizza alone, try some local heavy hitters.
Gallo Nero, 1905 Greenville Ave. Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.