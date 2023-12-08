 The Tour of Italy at Gallo Nero in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Gallo Nero Serves Italian Comfort Food

Want to tour Italy on a $19 budget? Sure you do.
December 8, 2023
Gallo Nero Italian Bistro prides itself on being "nothing fancy, just great Italian food."
Gallo Nero Italian Bistro prides itself on being "nothing fancy, just great Italian food." Carly May Gravley
“Nothing fancy, just great Italian food,” is the promise that Gallo Nero Italian Bistro, with locations in Dallas and Frisco (at 4851 Legacy Drive), makes on its website. That's a bit of a tall order.

In theory, Italian food shouldn’t be so hard to get right. And yet, people can be so particular and outspoken as to what constitutes “real” Italian food, and we get that. Dallas also has a dubious reputation for lacking high-quality Italian (we wouldn’t say that, but some people do), and restaurants that meet purists’ standards can be pricey. It’s almost like you can’t make great Italian food without getting fancy. (Although, as Chris Wolfgang wrote in his recent review, the new spot Via Triozzi is certainly challenging that idea.)

Founded in 2017 by brothers-in-law and veteran restaurateurs Florenc Leshnja and Festim “Tim” Raka (who also own Roma Italian Bistro in Oak Cliff), the restaurant is named after the Italian legend of a black rooster who assisted in a Florentine military victory and is a symbol of pride in Italy.

The Greenville Avenue location offers a casual atmosphere. The warm and inviting space has exposed brick and low-key lighting, making it the perfect spot for a glass of wine. We visited during a slow time of the day, and our server was attentive but didn't hover.
click to enlarge
The complimentary bread was as photogenic as it was tasty.
Carly May Gravley
Gallo Nero’s has the standard red-sauce Italian restaurant dishes of pasta, seafood, sandwiches and pizza, plus a full bar, including a sizable selection of wine. The dessert menu has traditional favorites like tiramisu and cannolis — if you somehow have room at the end of your meal. In addition to appetizers, which include bruschetta and calamari, there are complimentary garlic knots that are crispy on the outside and soft and buttery on the inside.

By far the biggest bang for your buck is the Tour of Italy, which comes with half orders of lasagna, cheese ravioli alfredo and tortellini alla pana ($18). Keep in mind the half orders are substantial enough to be full meals. In theory, this dish could feed a group of three. The vodka sauce on the tortellini provides a tangy balance to the smooth, sweet ricotta inside the tortellini.
click to enlarge
The $18 Tour of Italy was the steal of the night.
Carly May Gravley

The pizza didn’t give us much to write home about, however. While not bad — the crispy, New York-style crust and the thick, gooey mozzarella are perfectly serviceable — it just didn’t make as strong an impression. If you’re looking for pizza alone, try some local heavy hitters.

click to enlarge
The exterior of the Greenville Avenue location sets the tone immediately.
Carly May Gravley
Overall, Gallo Nero offers up big cheesy plates of soul-satisfying Italian food — nothing fancy. The food will satiate the palates of those looking for big plates of pasta and thick sauces and is accessible to those seeking an affordable night out.

Gallo Nero, 1905 Greenville Ave. Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
