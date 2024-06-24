 Dallas Mexican Restaurant with Frida Kahlo Theme is a West Dallas Gem | Dallas Observer
This Frida Kahlo-Inspired Mexican Restaurant Is a Must-Try in West Dallas

We found a taqueria with a flare for the dramatic in terms of flavor and decor.
June 24, 2024
How's that for a flay lay? Aaren Prody
Artistic and vibrant, Frida's Tacolandia is a go-to spot for Mexican food in West Dallas. If you're looking for authentic, down-to-earth energy with family recipes, this should be the frontrunner for your next Taco Tuesday.

The restaurant might be a bit hard to find. It's on Singleton Boulevard, just west of Trinity Groves, and it could be overlooked among the glistening new apartment complexes across the street, sandwiched between a muffler shop and a bakery. Just keep an eye out for the Frida decor.

The taqueria is inspired by Frida Kahlo, a Mexican artist who created self-portraits and political art depicting her own life, emotions and experiences that catapulted her to becoming a feminist icon and symbol of Mexican nationalism.
The Frida Kahlo murals make Insta-worthy backdrops for photos.
Nearly every inch of the restaurant is a tribute to her legacy. Mexican pride exudes from the tablecloths the owner's grandmother donated and the eclectic art pieces covering the walls. Even the name, "Frida's Tacolandia," takes you back in time to Frida's first visit to America in 1931, where she described New York City as "gringolandia".

The menu is full of classic and authentic dishes, but the birria tacos are notable here — a recipe from co-owner Charlie Gonzalez's mother. We went with a few of those and the OG tacos with lengua and barbacoa, rice and beans and a horchata. After that, we needed to be cut off. So the chile relleno, mole and enchiladas will have to wait for our next visit.
The chips and salsa at Frida's Tacolandia are served warm. If it's wrong, we don't want to be right.
The chips and salsa are served warm, a comforting if not highly addictive touch. The salsa is the perfect excuse to order a house-made horchata because while the temperature is warm, the spice is hot. You won't sweat, but your nose will run and it takes only a few chips before you reach for that horchata you wish you had ordered first.

All the tacos were served with a generous amount of lime, cilantro and chopped white onions. As at most taquerias, two sauces already come stocked on the table, green and red. The sauces add pop to the flavorful meat.
You can fit all the tacos into this photo, but you can't fit all the flavor.
The birria tacos are generously stuffed with meat and cheese and the consomme is flavorful. The family recipe has clearly been honored and perfected.

We all know a place is only as strong as its arroz y frijoles. Visually, the rice and beans don't appear to be anything special here, but one forkful is proof that looks can be deceiving. These are a must for any order, but in case they weren't for you before, they should be now.

As if the food wasn't enough reason to stop by, Frida's hosts Sunday drag brunches, karaoke nights, paint and sips and a bunch of other events. Keep an eye out for announcements on the Instagram page.

Frida's Tacolandia, 839 Singleton Blvd., Ste. 100. Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Monday.
