This Frida Kahlo-Inspired Mexican Restaurant Is a Must-Try in West Dallas

Artistic and vibrant, Frida's Tacolandia is a go-to spot for Mexican food in West Dallas. If you're looking for authentic, down-to-earth energy with family recipes, this should be the frontrunner for your next Taco Tuesday.
The restaurant might be a bit hard to find. It's on Singleton Boulevard, just west of Trinity Groves, and it could be overlooked among the glistening new apartment complexes across the street, sandwiched between a muffler shop and a bakery. Just keep an eye out for the Frida decor.
The taqueria is inspired by Frida Kahlo, a Mexican artist who created self-portraits and political art depicting her own life, emotions and experiences that catapulted her to becoming a feminist icon and symbol of Mexican nationalism.
The menu is full of classic and authentic dishes, but the birria tacos are notable here — a recipe from co-owner Charlie Gonzalez's mother. We went with a few of those and the OG tacos with lengua and barbacoa, rice and beans and a horchata. After that, we needed to be cut off. So the chile relleno, mole and enchiladas will have to wait for our next visit.
All the tacos were served with a generous amount of lime, cilantro and chopped white onions. As at most taquerias, two sauces already come stocked on the table, green and red. The sauces add pop to the flavorful meat.
We all know a place is only as strong as its arroz y frijoles. Visually, the rice and beans don't appear to be anything special here, but one forkful is proof that looks can be deceiving. These are a must for any order, but in case they weren't for you before, they should be now.
As if the food wasn't enough reason to stop by, Frida's hosts Sunday drag brunches, karaoke nights, paint and sips and a bunch of other events. Keep an eye out for announcements on the Instagram page.
Frida's Tacolandia, 839 Singleton Blvd., Ste. 100. Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Monday.