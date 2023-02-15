Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Two Dallas Spots Make Texas Monthly's Best New Restaurants List

February 15, 2023 4:00AM

Cabrito wontons at Revolver might be one of the most impressive new dishes from a new restaurant.
Cabrito wontons at Revolver might be one of the most impressive new dishes from a new restaurant. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Texas Monthly has released its top 10 list of best new restaurants in Texas. Executive Editor Patricia Sharpe explains the list is limited to restaurants with first locations in Texas that opened between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 1, 2022. Two Dallas restaurants, Au Troisieme and Revolver Taco, as well as Don Artemio in Fort Worth, made the list.

Au Troisième

8305 Westchester Drive
The French bistro Au Troisieme opened in June 2022 and ranked eighth on the list. Owners Bobby Pollette and Jeff Acol were born and raised in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and met at the Four Seasons when Pollette was 16 and wanted to become a chef, so Acol took him under his wing. They've each had different projects since; this is their first joint venture. The menu is new American with global influences such as Hawaiian and French cuisine, including dishes like loco moco and a fish Provencal. Sharpe suggests if you are feeling Italian, order the “tomatoey pork ragù on cavatelli pasta” and that “lovely scoops of lemon ricotta are what really make the dish.”

Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina

2646 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Revolver Taco, opened June 11, 2022, was ranked fifth on Texas Monthly's list. We included this gem on our list of top 100 restaurants late last year. Chef Regino Rojas of Revolver, who has multiple James Beard nominations, is clearly inspired by his hometown, Yurécaro, Mexico, in all of his culinary endeavors, which include Revolver Taco Lounge and Purepecha, a tasting lounge. As for this gastro cantina, Sharpe notes the cabrito wontons, octopus tacos, carne asada and a unique take on elote.

Don Artemio

3268 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth
Don Artemio, which opened March 21, 2022, ranked seventh overall on the list. Founder Juan Ramon Cardenas draws inspiration from the city of Saltillo, Mexico, for this space, including the design of the restaurant, which is reminiscent of the clay brick houses of the area. Don Artemio incorporates local ingredients like kid goat, nopales and red hawthorn from Fort Worth and northeastern Mexico. Star dishes include deconstructed tres leches, fried cactus and El Famous Chile Hojaldrado.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation