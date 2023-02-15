Two Dallas Spots Make Texas Monthly's Best New Restaurants List

Texas Monthly
has released its top 10 list of best new restaurants in Texas
. Executive Editor Patricia Sharpe explains the list is limited to restaurants with first locations in Texas that opened between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 1, 2022. Two Dallas restaurants, Au Troisieme and Revolver Taco, as well as Don Artemio in Fort Worth, made the list.
Au Troisième
8305 Westchester Drive
The French bistro Au Troisieme
opened in June 2022 and ranked eighth on the list. Owners Bobby Pollette and Jeff Acol were born and raised in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and met at the Four Seasons when Pollette was 16 and wanted to become a chef, so Acol took him under his wing. They've each had different projects since; this is their first joint venture. The menu is new American with global influences such as Hawaiian and French cuisine, including dishes like loco moco and a fish Provencal. Sharpe suggests if you are feeling Italian, order the “tomatoey pork ragù on cavatelli pasta” and that “lovely scoops of lemon ricotta are what really make the dish.”
Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina
2646 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Revolver Taco, opened June 11, 2022, was ranked fifth on Texas Monthly's
list. We included this gem on our list of top 100
restaurants late last year. Chef Regino Rojas of Revolver
, who has multiple James Beard nominations, is clearly inspired by his hometown, Yurécaro, Mexico, in all of his culinary endeavors, which include Revolver Taco Lounge and Purepecha
, a tasting lounge. As for this gastro cantina, Sharpe notes the cabrito wontons, octopus tacos, carne asada and a unique take on elote.
Don Artemio
3268 W. Seventh St., Fort WorthDon Artemio
, which opened March 21, 2022, ranked seventh overall on the list. Founder Juan Ramon Cardenas draws inspiration from the city of Saltillo, Mexico, for this space, including the design of the restaurant, which is reminiscent of the clay brick houses of the area. Don Artemio incorporates local ingredients like kid goat, nopales and red hawthorn from Fort Worth and northeastern Mexico. Star dishes include deconstructed tres leches, fried cactus and El Famous Chile Hojaldrado.