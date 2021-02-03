10 Super Spreads to Pick Up for Your Big Game Day at Home

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. is offering a deal perfect for bird-loving trademark attorneys who like football. Check out their Superb Owl Sampler.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Restaurants have taken to calling it the Big Game because the NFL trademarked the name "Super Bowl" and jealously defends its use. But whatever you call it, Dallas restaurants are offering a superabundance of specials and takeout options for Sunday's game. We'll just call them Super Bowl specials because we can.

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Catering

If you want to make your Sunday game-watching super, you can pick up hot and fresh Fletcher’s corny dogs at a central location of U.S. 75 in Dallas or in Highland Village near Justin Road and Briarhill Boulevard. The fried treats are available in quantities of 10 for $60. You can also get a 10-pack of jalapeño and cheese corny dogs for $70.

Fill out the online catering form by 10 p.m. Feb. 4. Pickup times are between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and exact addresses for pickup will be sent to you once you order.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

40+ Dallas-Fort Worth Locations

Tacos make game day great and free guacamole makes it even better. Order any taco family meal ($35-$50) or chips and queso party tray ($20) and get free guacamole when you use code SUPERGUAC at checkout. The offer is valid Saturday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 7.

Place your order online or call a shop near you to order.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.

1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville) and 1145 Peavy Road (East Dallas)

Not to be tripped up by trademark hassles, GAPCo got creative in naming their game-day deal. The Superb Owl Sampler includes 12 garlic knots, 12 toasted ravioli (six cheese, six beef), 12 pizza poppers with large ranch and sauces for dipping. The sampler ($55) feeds up to 10 people.

This offer is not available online. To order, call the Greenville Avenue store at 214-826-5404 or the Peavy Road location at 214-324-2726 by noon Feb. 5 for pickup Feb. 7.

Homewood

4002 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Homewood’s special deal for Sunday is an assortment of game-day favorites for two ($65). Packages include loaded potato skins, a frittered onion, bacon-wrapped cream cheese jalapeños, chicken wings and pulled pork sliders. Add an ounce of caviar for $35 and a quart of margaritas, daiquiris or old fashioneds for $30.

Call 214-434-1244 or email to order by Feb. 5 for pickup on Sunday between noon and 3 p.m.

LB Wings

3015 Gulden Lane (Trinity Groves)

This wings by the pound spot is teaming up with Babb Brothers BBQ to put together a game-day feast for the hungry. The package ($55) includes 16 wings, 16 chicken tenders, a pound and a half of pork with slider buns, three sauces, a large order of hummus and veggies plus fresh chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

Order online by 5 p.m. Feb 5 and pick up on Sunday.

Fully loaded cheddar fries from Snuffer's are the epitome of game-day eating, so just tell your gallbladder to STFU and enjoy. Nick Rallo

Snuffers

3526 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville); 4180A Belt Line Road, Addison; 3726 Towne Crossing Blvd., Mesquite; 4901 W, Park Blvd., No. 521, Plano; 300 W, Campbell Road, No.100, Richardson; 2901 Village Drive, Rockwall.

Snuffers catering offers party trays of sliders, chicken strips, sandwiches, dips and more that are perfect for big-time snacking during the game. View the menu and call 972-388-5424 or email to place your order.

Ten50 BBQ

1050 N. Central Expressway, Richardson

Snack trays and platters that serve six to eight people make amazing Super Bowl snacks and Ten50 has plenty of options. Choose from a beef, chicken or combo torpedoes tray ($100), a burnt ends tray ($150), or a meat and cheese tray ($80) with sausage, turkey and cheese.

Other options include a sliders tray ($50) with beef and pork sliders served with pickles, onions and barbecue or a barbecue taco tray ($115) with beef or pork tacos served with cilantro sour cream sauce, pico and limes.

Call 1-855-QUE-1050 or email to place your order.

TLC Vegan Kitchen

520 Shepherd Drive, No. 10, Garland

Vegan sports fans need love too, and chef Troy Gardner’s TLC Vegan Kitchen has a big spread ready. Choose from loaded nachos or frito pie, Impossible burger or sloppy joe sliders, nine-layer dip and more for $20 (couple size) or $40 (family size).

Order by Feb. 4 for Sunday pickup.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

3165 Regent Blvd., Irving

For something different on game day, order the Tailgate To-Geaux Platter ($50) from the starters menu at Walk-On’s. With appetizers for eight, the platter includes boneless wings, boudin balls, cajun queso and cheeseburger sliders.

Other great game options include quart-sized red beans and rice, gumbo or crawfish étouffee ($20 each) from the Family Meals menu.

Order online for your game-day celebration.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

2121 N. Pearl St., No. 170 (Uptown)

If you want some fab fried chicken on game day, Yardbird has several options for you. Start snacking early with a brunch bash ($78) that includes fried chicken, cheddar cheese waffles and bourbon maple syrup, house-made bacon, biscuits and gravy, grits and scrambled eggs.

The snack pack ($88) includes a 12-pack of chicken, biscuits, macaroni and cheese, fried okra and house ranch dressing. Three other package options range from $98 to $118 and feed six people. Add a mixed six-pack of craft beer ($36) or a tailgate bloody mary ($18) to share.

Order online for game day pickup or pregame celebrations as early as Feb. 5.