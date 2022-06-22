Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Barbecue

Dayne's Craft Barbecue is On the Move, Headed Home

June 22, 2022 4:00AM

A spread of Dayne's Craft Barbecue, which you can get starting this Friday in the Westland neighborhood of Fort Worth.
A spread of Dayne's Craft Barbecue, which you can get starting this Friday in the Westland neighborhood of Fort Worth. Sean Welch
Fans of Lola’s Trailer Park in Fort Worth and its side-hustle barbecue pop-up, Dayne's Craft Barbecue, have received two bits of bad news recently. Not only is the popular live music bar relocating, but the pair are splitting up (albeit amicably). No worries though; both will reopen soon.

Dayne’s brisket smashburger has ascended to the top of many notable lists in DFW, including the Observer's, and their barbecue made it onto the most important list: Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue Joints.

Most striking is how fame came just four years after this venture started. Founder Dayne Weaver began smoking meats on a converted hand-me-down kettle he inherited from his father-in-law. He quickly became hooked, and his hobby flourished. With some social media savvy, his first front-yard pop-up sold out within an hour.

After that smoking hot start, Dayne's settled into Lola's. Originally, they were expected to make the move with Lola’s to TCU land, but then things — as they often do — changed. Phillip Murrin of River Ranch Stockyards partnered with Dayne’s team, and now they will open their own brick-and-mortar.
click to enlarge Dayne's smashbrugers are legend. - SEAN WELCH
Dayne's smashbrugers are legend.
Sean Welch
“We will always be grateful for the Lola’s crew and how they helped us get to where we are now,” said Ashley Weaver, co-owner of Dayne's. “We love them and truly consider them a part of our family. As excited as we are for this new adventure, it’s still hard to leave.”

Starting Friday, June 24, Dayne's trailer will be parked conveniently next to their soon-to-be permanent home at 9808 Camp Bowie W. Blvd. in the Westland area of Fort Worth. The renovation of the brick-and-mortar should be complete in the fall at 9840 Camp Bowie W. Blvd.

Murrin and his family are deeply rooted in Westland and this move is one of many focused on rebuilding and bringing people back into the community. “Our goal is to not only provide more dining options for local residents but also to the multitude of people that drive by every day,” Murrin said of the new location.

If you're hungry now, check them out starting this Friday at their trailer on Camp Bowie.

Dayne's Craft Barbecue, 9808 Camp Bowie W. Blvd. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation