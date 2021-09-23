Barbecue destinations made a big splash this year, but the bigger splash has been the smash burger craze: Burgers aggressively smashed to a thin patty leave you questioning every traditional burger you've ever had. Why was it piled so high? Was that really how a burger should be made? Well, the crew at Dayne's Craft BBQ in Fort Worth is also a believer in the smash burger. What was initially an attempt to cut down on waste turned into one of the best smash burgers you will eat. Two patties composed of prime beef trimmings are smashed and enveloped with white and yellow cheese, topped with crisp vibrant red onions and covered in a house special sauce.