Dea Launches Brunch and We Dig In

Dallas welcomed another enticing Sunday brunch option recently, with the new breakfast-lunch-combination menu at Dea, the upscale coastal European restaurant. We first experienced Dea’s charm in 2022, when the spot opened its doors to the public. A year later — with a revamped brunch menu to check out — we decided to pay another visit, this time on a Sunday morning.
Dea is the third concept from Lynea Fearing and Tracy Rathbun, who also brought us Shinsei and Lovers Seafood Market. You'll find it at the intersection of Inwood Road and Lovers Lane under a green awning that bears the name. Even in the earlier hours of the day, the place maintains its allure, with the sounds of clinking cocktail glasses and guitar strumming (classic flamenco from Ruben Martinez on this visit) providing a pleasant backdrop.
Dea’s classic dinner menu remains available during Sunday brunch hours, but the real allure lies in exploring the unique, upscale breakfast offerings here. Go with the unconventional dijon-braised rabbit crepe or duck a l’orange waffles to start your meal and end with a chicken parmesan sandwich.
The restaurant’s well-plated brunch dishes fall into the category of what the restaurant calls “coastal European dining," with offerings from places like Naples, Ibiza, Palermo and Valencia. However, heavier meaty dishes certainly have their place here. Start with a dish of Pommes Rosti, the upscale culinary child of breakfast hashbrowns and the classic lox bagel. Crowned with cream cheese, crispy capers and a smoked salmon topping, the light starter paves the way for the wagyu steak frites, served with a sunny-side-up egg.
The cocktail menu has an orange-lemon-pineapple drink Orangina, a hazelnut Nutty Monkey and standards like mimosas and espresso martinis. More good news: wine is half-price during brunch.
Dea, 7709 Inwood Road. Brunch: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.