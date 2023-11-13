 The Dream Tacos North of Dallas is a Worldwide Taco Tour | Dallas Observer
First Look

The Dream Tacos Is an Over-The-Top Destination for International Tacos

Ever had a beef Wellington taco?
November 13, 2023
The Dream Tacos dining room is decorated in flower garlands and bright lounge chairs.
The Dream Tacos dining room is decorated in flower garlands and bright lounge chairs. Anisha Holla
Chetra Chau, the executive chef behind The Dream Tacos, moved to the U.S. from Cambodia at the age of eight.

“I came from nothing,” he says. “My parents were poor immigrants. I joined culinary school and then dropped out a while later because it was getting too expensive.”

But multiple 5-star restaurant gigs and his own restaurant later, he refers to his dropping out as one of the best decisions of his life. The pinnacle of his long career is The Dream Tacos, a new, globally inspired fusion taco spot that draws a bit of influence from every cuisine that Chau has dabbled in. Tacos inspired by recipes from Japan, England and even his hometown in Cambodia make a meal here a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
Tacos come inspired by almost every region of the world, dressed in colorful meats, sauces and garnishes.
Anisha Holla
“I feel like all taco joints nowadays use the same few taco ingredients in the same few recipes,” Chau says. “This is my attempt to defy those expectations: to give Dallas a truly elevated taco experience.”

The elevated taco experience begins in the decor. A pink-walled dining room dressed in hanging flower garlands and intricately carved wooden chandeliers is an almost surprising setting for a restaurant that brands itself as a fast-casual taco spot. Lounge back on the rainbow couch as you peruse the menu or sip a drink from The Dream Tacos' full-service bar. Don’t get too cozy; the international taco options here aren’t crafted for comfort.
A full-service bar adds to the appeal.
Anisha Holla
The Dream Tacos’ menu takes global influence to the extreme. Try the Indian-fusion tandoori chicken taco dipped in a white wine tandoori sauce or the Vietnamese Banh mi taco, which has classic banh mi ingredients nested inside a soft taco shell. A bulgogi Korean taco has thin slices of beef marinated in Chau’s specialty bulgogi sauce and crowned with chopped scallions.

A scallop ceviche taco is dressed in mango chutney, with the crispy catfish or beef Wellington, a UK-inspired taco served on a flaky puff pastry in place of a traditional tortilla. Soy meat alternatives are a blessing for often overlooked vegan taco enthusiasts. Regardless of which tacos you order, a crown of crispy cellophane noodles is Chetra’s signature addition, adding a satisfying crunch to every taco that it sits atop.
The avocado-tofu tempura taco.
Anisha Holla

While flavors, ingredients and recipes all deviate heavily from the standard line of taco norms, we particularly enjoyed the fact that tortillas are lightly deep-fried, giving shells a fluffy, almost-flaky texture that holds up to the fillings.

Understandably, tacos occupy the main part of the menu, but The Dream Tacos also serves globally inspired variations on burgers, quesadillas and drinks. Apparently taco-making skills also transfer over to cake; we ended off with a perfectly dense yet spongy red velvet cake, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Unsurprisingly, it didn't last too long at the table.
Feast on a red velvet cake, painted with chocolate splatters and served with vanilla ice cream.
Anisha Holla
“It’s so rewarding to see people come in for one taco and then leave having eaten five,” Chau says. “I really just want to show people that there’s more than what meets the eye to the standard taco.”

If the goal is to provide an un-standard taco experience, just about everything at The Dream Tacos delivers.

The Dream Tacos, 8245 Preston Road, Plano. Sunday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
