The Dream Tacos Is an Over-The-Top Destination for International Tacos

Chetra Chau, the executive chef behind The Dream Tacos, moved to the U.S. from Cambodia at the age of eight.
“I came from nothing,” he says. “My parents were poor immigrants. I joined culinary school and then dropped out a while later because it was getting too expensive.”
But multiple 5-star restaurant gigs and his own restaurant later, he refers to his dropping out as one of the best decisions of his life. The pinnacle of his long career is The Dream Tacos, a new, globally inspired fusion taco spot that draws a bit of influence from every cuisine that Chau has dabbled in. Tacos inspired by recipes from Japan, England and even his hometown in Cambodia make a meal here a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
The elevated taco experience begins in the decor. A pink-walled dining room dressed in hanging flower garlands and intricately carved wooden chandeliers is an almost surprising setting for a restaurant that brands itself as a fast-casual taco spot. Lounge back on the rainbow couch as you peruse the menu or sip a drink from The Dream Tacos' full-service bar. Don’t get too cozy; the international taco options here aren’t crafted for comfort.
A scallop ceviche taco is dressed in mango chutney, with the crispy catfish or beef Wellington, a UK-inspired taco served on a flaky puff pastry in place of a traditional tortilla. Soy meat alternatives are a blessing for often overlooked vegan taco enthusiasts. Regardless of which tacos you order, a crown of crispy cellophane noodles is Chetra’s signature addition, adding a satisfying crunch to every taco that it sits atop.
While flavors, ingredients and recipes all deviate heavily from the standard line of taco norms, we particularly enjoyed the fact that tortillas are lightly deep-fried, giving shells a fluffy, almost-flaky texture that holds up to the fillings.
Understandably, tacos occupy the main part of the menu, but The Dream Tacos also serves globally inspired variations on burgers, quesadillas and drinks. Apparently taco-making skills also transfer over to cake; we ended off with a perfectly dense yet spongy red velvet cake, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Unsurprisingly, it didn't last too long at the table.
If the goal is to provide an un-standard taco experience, just about everything at The Dream Tacos delivers.
The Dream Tacos, 8245 Preston Road, Plano. Sunday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.