Dude, Sweet Chocolate Relocating to New Bishop Arts Location

Fans and regulars don’t need to worry, though, as they won’t have to travel very far to get their fix of chocolate, fudge and marshmallow treats. The new location is only a block away from the current storefront on W. Eighth St. and will occupy a vibrant Victorian-style house at the corner of Bishop and Eighth.
For owner and chef Katherine Clapner, this move has been a long time coming.
“When the opportunity to take over a 100-year-old house in the dead-center of the neighborhood, I jumped on it,” Clapner writes on Dude, Sweet’s Kickstarter. “I have never been fancy, never even dreamed that something like this would actually happen and now that it has, I want it to be a place of community, of friendship [and] all around a love of great chocolate.”
The building is undergoing significant renovations to align with both Clapner’s artistic vision (new paint and landscaping) and basic logistical needs (like a bathroom); hence, the aforementioned Kickstarter. The campaign has until July 3 to raise $35,000 and supporters will score some sweet rewards like treats, classes and private chocolate tastings.
Clapner has been tending to the building by herself so far, but hopes to raise the funds to take some of the strenuous labor off her plate.
“Up to this point I have done everything myself and have mutilated my hands, fried my brain and frankly need help,” she writes. “There is no way I can get this done without the help both physically and mentally. [I am still] stoked every single day I walk in there and cannot wait to show everyone.”
Clapner teases several features and amenities she hopes the new storefront will have at the end of these renovations. The house’s history will be highlighted, with previous layers of paint being left exposed for a look back in time. She also hopes that socially minded features like a fire pit for roasting s'mores in the winter create a space fit for parties and celebrations.
Kickstarter campaigns are all-or-nothing, meaning that if Clapner doesn’t meet her fundraising goal, all of the donations are refunded and she receives nothing. At the time of writing, she has raised just over $13,000 and the campaign’s description maintains a confident and optimistic attitude.
“I am very much looking forward to all of us going on this crazy second phase of Dude, Sweet’s journey together,” Clapner writes. “Because you really do never know what I will do, and isn’t that the best part?”
Fans of Dude, Sweet Chocolate can contribute to the renovation fundraiser on Kickstarter until July 3. They can also visit Dude, Sweet’s website to browse their products and place an order.