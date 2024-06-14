 Dude, Sweet Chocolate Relocating to New Bishop Arts Location | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dude, Sweet Chocolate Relocating to New Bishop Arts Location

Dude, Sweet Chocolate, a Bishop Arts favorite since 2009, is getting a sweet upgrade and needs a bit of help.
June 14, 2024
Dude, Sweet Chocolate has a dude, sweet new storefront.
Dude, Sweet Chocolate has a dude, sweet new storefront. courtesy Manny Rodriguez
Share this:
Dallas chocoholics, listen up: Dude, Sweet Chocolate, a Bishop Arts favorite since 2009, is packing up and moving.

Fans and regulars don’t need to worry, though, as they won’t have to travel very far to get their fix of chocolate, fudge and marshmallow treats. The new location is only a block away from the current storefront on W. Eighth St. and will occupy a vibrant Victorian-style house at the corner of Bishop and Eighth.

For owner and chef Katherine Clapner, this move has been a long time coming.

“When the opportunity to take over a 100-year-old house in the dead-center of the neighborhood, I jumped on it,” Clapner writes on Dude, Sweet’s Kickstarter. “I have never been fancy, never even dreamed that something like this would actually happen and now that it has, I want it to be a place of community, of friendship [and] all around a love of great chocolate.”
The building is undergoing significant renovations to align with both Clapner’s artistic vision (new paint and landscaping) and basic logistical needs (like a bathroom); hence, the aforementioned Kickstarter. The campaign has until July 3 to raise $35,000 and supporters will score some sweet rewards like treats, classes and private chocolate tastings.

Clapner has been tending to the building by herself so far, but hopes to raise the funds to take some of the strenuous labor off her plate.

“Up to this point I have done everything myself and have mutilated my hands, fried my brain and frankly need help,” she writes. “There is no way I can get this done without the help both physically and mentally. [I am still] stoked every single day I walk in there and cannot wait to show everyone.”

Clapner teases several features and amenities she hopes the new storefront will have at the end of these renovations. The house’s history will be highlighted, with previous layers of paint being left exposed for a look back in time. She also hopes that socially minded features like a fire pit for roasting s'mores in the winter create a space fit for parties and celebrations.

Kickstarter campaigns are all-or-nothing, meaning that if Clapner doesn’t meet her fundraising goal, all of the donations are refunded and she receives nothing. At the time of writing, she has raised just over $13,000 and the campaign’s description maintains a confident and optimistic attitude.

“I am very much looking forward to all of us going on this crazy second phase of Dude, Sweet’s journey together,” Clapner writes. “Because you really do never know what I will do, and isn’t that the best part?”

Fans of Dude, Sweet Chocolate can contribute to the renovation fundraiser on Kickstarter until July 3. They can also visit Dude, Sweet’s website to browse their products and place an order.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

Food & Drink News

Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

Openings & Closings

Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Update: Dallas Grocery Store Sets World-Record For Largest Avocado Display

Food & Drink News

Update: Dallas Grocery Store Sets World-Record For Largest Avocado Display

By Danielle Beller
Keith Lee Returns To Support a Dallas Restaurant (and Shill Some AI)

Food & Drink News

Keith Lee Returns To Support a Dallas Restaurant (and Shill Some AI)

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation