Holidays

Chocolatiers Across Dallas To Sweeten Your Holidays

Need some gift ideas? Or a snack? How about a snack?
December 5, 2023
Dude, Sweet Chocolates gift sets are sure to be a hit. The challenge will be to not dig into them before giving them away.
Dude, Sweet Chocolates gift sets are sure to be a hit. The challenge will be to not dig into them before giving them away.
As you're making your lists and checking them thrice, here are some great ways to add something indulgent while supporting a local business. Many of these Dallas-area chocolatiers offer special holiday packages and unique gift sets. We strongly support your buying some as a gift and treating yourself as well.

Chocolate Secrets

3926 Oak Lawn Ave.
Chocolate Secrets, a gourmet chocolate and fine wine boutique cafe known for its handcrafted confections, releases a special menu for every occasion. This Christmas brings a variety of Santa Claus chocolates, Christmas trees and a toy train. Some bigger holiday specials such as the Bourbon Pecan Chocolate Pie and the Sweet Potato Pie are available only for online preordering. With over 52 flavors of chocolate bonbons and truffles, 25 flavors of macarons, 15 flavors of ice cream and 25 different cakes and pastries, Chocolate Secrets offers something for every member of the family. And you too.

CocoAndre

508 W. Seventh St.
A famous chocolate and horchata shop located in the Bishop Arts District, CocoAndre has Christmas characters made of milk- and white chocolate in different sizes: from original Santa Claus, cowboy Santa and Santa in the chimney to a snowman, teddy bear, Rudolph, gingerbread and even nutcrackers. Besides all the adorable characters, CocoAndre also has an advent calendar, gift boxes and hot chocolate bombs to make the holidays sweeter.

Dude, Sweet Chocolate

408 W. Eighth St.
Dude, Sweet Chocolate, a chocolatier in the Bishop Arts District, specializes in dark chocolate and seasonal creations including fudges, truffles, toffees, nuts and artisan chocolates. The drinking chocolate known as “The Mocha Maker” is a popular holiday treat. The full holiday 2023 collection includes house favorites like the Yule Log Chocolate (Salami), It’s Fra Gi Lay bar, Golden Rings truffles and eggnog pecans. Dude, Sweet Chocolate also has holiday boxes like The Little Dude Bag and Santa’s Box of Misfits, both available to pre-order online.

Haute Sweets Patisserie

10230 E. Northwest Highway and 6959 Arapaho Road
Haute Sweets in Lake Highlands and Far North Dallas has a lot of sweets and baked goods on offer, but their cho-cuterie boards are a special holiday treat. Get a whole box of brownies, bonbons, cookies and everything chocolate in two sizes: $55 for two to four people or $100 for a larger board that's enough for 8 to 10 people. The flourless Christmas cake, Holiday Chruch cake, and reindeer poop macarons are also available up through Dec. 24.

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Multiple Locations
Kate Weiser Chocolate specializes in unique and modern chocolates that are some of the most beautiful confections you can find. Carl the Snowman is one of Kate Weiser's signature pieces — a hollow dark chocolate snowman filled with hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows (the OG bomb). The original Karl serves about five to eight cups, and the Lil’ Carl makes one mug of cocoa. Other seasonal specials include a gingerbread man, the Holiday Candy Bar and peppermint caramels. Kate Weiser also has two advent calendars, the Texas and Classic Advent Calendar.

Yelibelly Chocolates

4500 Ratliff Lane, Addison
Yelibelly makes handcrafted chocolates as well as whisky disks, which are designed to pair with your favorite dram. They have advent calendars for 24 days of flavors for December — but what is time? Any day is a good day to start a new calendar of chocolates laced with whisky, Charmbrod, Schnapps and gin. They also have cute boxes of bonbons that are so pretty they don't even need to be wrapped.  
